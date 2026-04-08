Arabi, La (press release) – LadyBEAST has opened BEAST Studios in Arabi, a new circus training space and creative home for circus arts in Greater New Orleans.

Founded by internationally recognized daredevil and circus impresario LadyBEAST, the studio offers technique-driven training for all levels – from first-time students to working professionals – across aerial and ground disciplines including silks, hoop, trapeze, rope, handstands, tumbling, conditioning, flexibility, act creation, and western arts (whip cracking & lasso).

This spring, BEAST Studios expands its programming with a new 6-week training series, specialty workshops with visiting guest circus artists, and the launch of its youth program, Little Big Top, introducing the next generation to circus arts.

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As one of the only dedicated circus training spaces in the region, the BEAST Studios team shares its commitment to rigorous technique, safety and the preservation of circus lineage – while fostering a queer-forward, femme-led environment rooted in community and creative expression.



LadyBEAST is an internationally recognized circus artist, cultural bearer, and creative force rooted in New Orleans. A longstanding part of the city’s circus fabric, she has performed across the country and is known for her daring work, technical precision, and commitment to preserving and evolving circus traditions through performance and education.

BEAST Studios is located in Arabi, Louisiana, just minutes from downtown New Orleans.

For class schedules and more information, visit www.beaststudiosnola.com