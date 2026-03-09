LaDOTD Advances St. Bernard Transportation Corridor

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) on March 4 announced that Phase 1 of the St. Bernard Transportation Corridor is moving forward through a cooperative partnership with the Port of New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish, backed by significant federal funding secured by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

Phase 1 of the project, led by DOTD, includes environmental review, corridor planning, and route selection for the critical transportation link that will connect the future Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) to the interstate system. As part of this process, DOTD will provide opportunities for public comment to ensure community input helps shape the project’s development.

The corridor is designed to enhance freight mobility, improve local traffic flow, reduce congestion, and provide a long-envisioned hurricane evacuation route for St. Bernard Parish and the surrounding region.

- Sponsors -

“The Louisiana International Terminal will be transformational for Louisiana strengthening our position in global trade, creating jobs, and driving economic growth across our state,” said Gov. Jeff Landry. “The St. Bernard Transportation Corridor is a strategic investment that makes that transformation possible. I appreciate the strong partnership between DOTD, Port NOLA, St. Bernard Parish, and our federal delegation, especially Sen. Kennedy’s leadership, in securing critical funding to move this project forward. This corridor will enhance freight mobility, improve public safety, support hurricane evacuation, and ensure Louisiana remains competitive and resilient for generations to come.”

Federal Investment Secured for St. Bernard Transportation Corridor

Sen. Kennedy initially secured $15 million in congressional-directed spending for the St. Bernard Transportation Corridor two years ago through the Transportation, Housing, Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD) appropriations bill.

Earlier this month, Kennedy announced an additional $10 million for the project in the Fiscal Year 2026 THUD bill as part of $88.55 million delivered for Louisiana special projects.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

“Louisiana’s already a great state in which to live and do business—but we can improve both our economy and quality of life by building more roadways that look like they were designed on purpose. The St. Bernard Transportation Corridor will improve safety and hurricane preparedness in the local community while helping create good Louisiana jobs. I’m proud of the funding I’ve delivered for this important project through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to make this corridor a reality,” said Sen. Kennedy.

Cooperative Partnership Moving Phase 1 Forward

DOTD and Port NOLA formalized their partnership in October 2025 through a cooperative endeavor agreement that outlines coordination in procurement, evaluation, design, and construction support. The agreement underscores a unified commitment to deliver infrastructure that benefits commerce, community safety, and long-term resilience.

“DOTD is proud to work hand-in-hand with Port NOLA and St. Bernard Parish to advance this transformative project for the state,” said DOTD Secretary Glenn Ledet, Jr. “With the federal funding secured by Sen. Kennedy, we can move forward with the environmental analysis, planning, and identification of a preferred route for the corridor. Just as importantly, we are committed to ensuring the public has meaningful opportunities to provide input throughout this process.”

- Sponsors -

St. Bernard Parish President Louis Pomes emphasized the importance of collaboration.

“I remain focused on protecting the people and quality of life in St. Bernard Parish. While I continue to have concerns about the Louisiana International Terminal, we have a responsibility to ensure that if this project proceeds, our residents are protected, and therefore we have worked closely with DOTD to ensure that continuing to move this roadway forward is a top priority,” Pomes said. “The transportation corridor is critical to reducing truck traffic on local roads, improving safety, and strengthening our hurricane evacuation capabilities. By working with DOTD and our federal partners during this planning phase, we can help shape the project, protect wetlands, and make sure St. Bernard families are not left to bear the impacts without solutions.”

Port NOLA President and CEO Beth Branch highlighted the broader regional impact.

“The St. Bernard Transportation Corridor is a critical component of our long-term vision to ensure Louisiana remains a global commerce leader,” Branch said. “Through our partnership with DOTD and with the strong federal support secured by Sen. Kennedy, we are building infrastructure that supports the Louisiana International Terminal, improves safety, and delivers lasting community benefits.”

LaDOTD Public Engagement

As LaDOTD advances environmental studies and route selection during Phase 1, the department will announce public meetings and comment periods to gather feedback from residents, businesses, and stakeholders.

The St. Bernard Transportation Corridor, developed in tandem with the future Louisiana International Terminal, will provide a strategic connection between Louisiana’s international trade gateway and the national interstate network, strengthening economic competitiveness while enhancing safety and resilience for generations to come.

“The Louisiana International Terminal represents one of the most significant economic development opportunities our state has ever seen,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois. “LIT will generate thousands of family-supporting jobs from construction throughout long-term port operations and related industries while driving millions of dollars in new state and local tax revenue. The St. Bernard Transportation Corridor is a critical component of that success. By improving connectivity, freight efficiency, and access to the terminal, this investment ensures Louisiana can fully capture the economic benefits of expanded global trade and deliver lasting prosperity for our communities.”