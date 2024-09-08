Lacombe Business Park Earns Certification, Boosting St. Tammany’s Economic Development

MANDEVILLE, La – Chris Masingill, CEO of the St. Tammany Corporation, announced the certification of the Lacombe Business Park, marking the 11th certified site in the parish and the first new certified site in St. Tammany Parish in three years. Certified sites have been shown to expedite the site selection process and see greater exposure through Louisiana Economic Development’s (LED) marketing efforts.

“This is a significant commitment by our private partners to identify locations for potential economic development projects. Certified Sites offer ready-to-develop locations that reduce risk and expedite project timelines. This certification boosts St. Tammany’s competitiveness in the gulf south region and shows promise to further cultivate employment opportunities, capital investment, and sustainable quality of life to St. Tammany Parish,” said Masingill in a press release.

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Certified Sites are development-ready properties that earn this designation after an extensive application process and exhaustive review. The benefits of certification include official acknowledgement of a site’s suitability and readiness and improved success in the site selection process. The program’s rigorous review is conducted by an independent, third-party engineering firm.

- Sponsors -

“We’re excited to share that our property is now a certified development-ready site by Louisiana Economic Development. This means we’re ready to welcome businesses looking to grow and invest in our area,” stated Chris Jean, Owner, Lacombe Business Park LLC. “We’re proud to play a part in driving economic growth and can’t wait to see the opportunities this brings to our community.”

There are currently 11 certified sites in St. Tammany parish, and St. Tammany Corporation is actively working to increase that portfolio. If you are a landowner interested in learning about the site certification process, please reach out to our Manager of Economic Development, Keith Espadron at kespadron@sttammanycorp.org .