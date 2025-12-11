LACAC Names Interim Executive Director

SLIDELL, La. (press release) – The Louisiana Alliance of Children’s Advocacy Centers (LACAC) has appointed Kimberly Young, M.A., as Interim Executive Director to guide the organization through a strategic leadership transition. Young will continue serving as Executive Director of Hearts of Hope in Lafayette while providing leadership support to LACAC through March 2026.

A founding board member of LACAC, Young brings over 20 years of experience advancing services for survivors of sexual assault and child abuse across Louisiana. As Interim Executive Director, she will provide organizational leadership including budget development, grant oversight, coordination of LACAC’s Program Council, and support for the permanent Executive Director search.

Children’s advocacy centers provide safe environments for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, or other trauma. They coordinate with law enforcement, medical professionals, and social services to conduct forensic interviews, provide medical exams, offer therapy and victim support, and manage cases, ensuring children only have to tell their story once to a trained professional. The goal is to reduce trauma and ensure a coordinated response to protect and support the child and their non-offending family members

Young has led Hearts of Hope, Acadiana’s sexual assault survivor center, since 2016, including its own Children’s Advocacy Center. In her time as head of Hearts of Hope, the organization has achieved accreditation from the National Children’s Alliance and expanded services across eight parishes. She currently serves on the Louisiana Sexual Assault Oversight Commission and previously served on the board of the Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault.

“I’m honored to support LACAC during this transition,” said Young. “Children’s advocacy centers provide essential services to those who are most vulnerable to abuse. Over these next few months, we will work together to strengthen services, restore cut funding, and ensure that this collective of partners is positioned to be there for kids and families when the unthinkable happens.”

The board anticipates completing the search for a permanent Executive Director by March 1, 2026.

About Louisiana Alliance of Children’s Advocacy Centers

The Louisiana Alliance of Children’s Advocacy Centers is a non-profit organization established for the empowerment, collaboration, and advocacy of Louisiana’s Children’s Advocacy Centers. LACAC’s mission is to promote and support Children’s Advocacy Centers in providing a coordinated multidisciplinary response to child victims of abuse through development, training and advocacy.