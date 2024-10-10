Laborde Products Invests $5.8M to Establish New Operations Center in Covington

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – Laborde Products, a marine engine and equipment distribution company, announced it is investing $5.85 million to establish a new operations center and warehouse at its headquarters in St. Tammany Parish. The expansion will create dedicated research and development space as the company aims to broaden its range of products.

The company expects to create five direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $65,000, while retaining 40 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in eight indirect new jobs, for a total of 13 potential new jobs in the Southeast Region. The company estimates the project will support 90 construction jobs at peak construction.

“Growth and innovation aren’t exclusive to the tech and healthcare industries, they are happening in every sector across every region of our state,” Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Laborde Products’ investment in research and development exemplifies the commitment of homegrown Louisiana companies to driving their industries, and the sectors they support, forward. We thank Laborde Products for continuing to invest in Louisiana innovation and excellence.”

Founded in 1998 as a small engine distributor, Laborde Products now supplies and services equipment from industry leaders such as Mitsubishi, Scania and Steyr Motors to inland and offshore customers in the maritime, energy and defense sectors across the Gulf Coast.

“This expansion in Covington is about more than just adding space – it’s about creating new opportunities for our team, our community and the industries we serve,” Laborde Products President and CEO Brian Laborde said. “With this new facility, we’re positioning ourselves to lead in innovation and growth. This expansion is a strategic move to strengthen our influence and drive the future of the industry we support.”

The project will add 25,000 square feet to Laborde Products’ headquarters located at 74257 LA-25 in Covington. Construction is expected to begin in the coming months and be completed by the end of next year with operations starting in early 2026.

To win the project in Covington, LED offered Laborde Products a competitive incentives package that includes a $200,000 reimbursable grant from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure and equipment, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobsprogram.

“We are proud to support Laborde Products in their latest expansion,” St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill said in a press release. “Investing in the skills and expertise of our workforce remains key to retaining and attracting companies like Laborde Products. Their decision to once again choose St. Tammany to expand their operations here underscores the importance of cultivating a talented community that can meet the evolving demands of modern industries.”

“Laborde Products’ expansion is a testament to the strength of the marine and industrial sectors in southeast Louisiana,” Greater New Orleans, Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht said. “This $5.8 million investment and the creation of new jobs reinforce the company’s commitment to the region, helping to drive economic growth and innovation. We look forward to seeing their continued success as they enhance their presence in St. Tammany Parish.”