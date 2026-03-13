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LABI Hosts Jefferson Chamber for “Evening at the Legislature”

March 13, 2026   |By
LABI Hosts Jefferson Chamber for “Evening at the Legislature” Will Green, Ruth Lawson, Cade Brumley
L-R: Will Green, Ruth Lawson, Cade Brumley. LABI Hosts Jefferson Chamber for “Evening at the Legislature”. Photo provided by the Jefferson Chamber.

METAIRIE, La. – The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted an “Evening at the Legislature” event on March 11 at LABI headquarters in Baton Rouge, bringing together Louisiana senators and representatives with Jefferson Parish business leaders to discuss priorities for the current legislative session. Presented by Peoples

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