LABI Announces 2026 Board

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) has unveiled its 2026 Board of Directors, including officers. This slate was accepted during the membership meeting at LABI’s 2026 Annual Meeting. Additionally this year’s Emerging Leaders Council (ELC) has been approved and features young professionals with wide-ranging backgrounds and expertise who have displayed an interest in working to make Louisiana the best state to run a business and raise a family.

“Across our state, there are countless individuals who are dedicated to seeing Louisiana thrive, and we are blessed to have so many of them involved in LABI through our Board and ELC,” said LABI President and CEO Will Green. “With a wide array of perspectives and insight, we know this group of leaders can make a real impact during their period of service.”

2026 Board Chairman and Officers

Scott Ballard, Founder of Ballard Brands and Ballard Logistics, will serve as the 2026 Board Chairman. Ballard succeeds Tom Cox, Founder and Executive Chairman of Golfballs.com, who now becomes immediate past chair.

Scott Poole, President and CEO of RoyOMartin, will serve as vice chair, Eric Danos, Owner and CEO of Danos Ventures, will serve as secretary and Kristin Wall, President and CEO of Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation (LWCC), will serve as treasurer.

“Historic investments are pouring into Louisiana, and that’s a testament to our economic potential,” Ballard said. “Our job now is twofold: continue attracting businesses and capital, and ensure Louisiana is a great place for people to live and thrive. Sustainable growth depends on both.”

New LABI Board Members for 2026

Eight LABI members are new to the Board of Directors in 2026:

Valerie Aymond, Gilchrist Construction Company

Todd Citron, Hub City Ford

David Cresson, Louisiana Chemical Association (Trade Association Representative)

Jon McKinnie, Union Parish Chamber of Commerce (Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives Representative)

Jen O’Connell, Taylor Porter (Emerging Leaders Council Representative)

Mawe Takyi, Asempa Wealth Advisors

Traci Thompson, CVS Health, Inc.

Todd Weldy, Placid Refining Company, LLC

Returning LABI Board Members

Twenty-one LABI Board members were nominated for another term and will join the remaining 68:

Bobby Barousse, Elmer Candy Corporation

Bob Barton, Taylor Porter

Terry Baugh, D&J Construction Company, LLC

Ayres Bradford, Petron, LLC

Jessica Breaux, Amazon

David Cavell, Dow Inc.

Tom Cox, Golfballs.com, Inc.

Nicole Daigle McCracken, BASF Corporation

Eric Danos, Danos, LLC

Laurel Ferrell, Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Rick Flick, Banner Automotive Group

Katie Graves, Capital One Bank Louisiana

Raymond Lasseigne, TMR Exploration, Inc.

Danna Leblanc, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Tandra LeMay, Verizon

Melissa Mann, Lumen

Jude Melville, b1BANK

Bo Staples, NextEra Energy, Inc.

Drew Tessier, Union Pacific Railroad Company

Oric Walker, Atmos Energy

Kristin Wall, LWCC

To view the entire 2026 LABI Board of Directors, click here.

New Emerging Leaders Council Members

Twenty-six LABI members are new to the Emerging Leaders Council (ELC) and will join the 23 returning ELC members:

Alec Andrade, Liskow

Leighton Babin, Del-Con, LLC

Davis Bourg, J.P. Morgan

Art Carmody, b1BANK

Keith Chappell, The Celtic Group

Carson DeLarue, ABC Louisiana

Will DuBos, Louisiana Restaurant Association

Hannah Fontenot, Ochsner Health

Lainey Gamble, Charter Schools USA

Paul Genco, Vocational Experts

Greg Graugnard, Cajun Industries, LLC

Amanda Maloy, Guidry Maloy

Marissa Manuel, Highland Wealth

Corey Meaux, Parker & Landry, LLC

Nyoki Mokeba, Performance Contractors

Meghann Neel, Advantous Consulting

Lillian Piazza, REV Business

Donald Quintana, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust

Patrick Riley, Louisiana Chemical Association

Amber Sheppard, Pugh Accardo, LLC

Sara Grace Sirera, Ogletree Deakins Law Firm

Erick Slavin, Advantage Capital

Sarah Tadros, LWCC

Therese Walker, Emergent Method

Kaitlin Wall, Fisher Phillips

Adam Woods, Synergy One Lending