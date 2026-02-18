LABI Announces 2026 Board

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) has unveiled its 2026 Board of Directors, including officers. This slate was accepted during the membership meeting at LABI’s 2026 Annual Meeting. Additionally this year’s Emerging Leaders Council (ELC) has been approved and features young professionals with wide-ranging backgrounds and expertise who have displayed an interest in working to make Louisiana the best state to run a business and raise a family.
“Across our state, there are countless individuals who are dedicated to seeing Louisiana thrive, and we are blessed to have so many of them involved in LABI through our Board and ELC,” said LABI President and CEO Will Green. “With a wide array of perspectives and insight, we know this group of leaders can make a real impact during their period of service.”
2026 Board Chairman and Officers
Scott Ballard, Founder of Ballard Brands and Ballard Logistics, will serve as the 2026 Board Chairman. Ballard succeeds Tom Cox, Founder and Executive Chairman of Golfballs.com, who now becomes immediate past chair.
Scott Poole, President and CEO of RoyOMartin, will serve as vice chair, Eric Danos, Owner and CEO of Danos Ventures, will serve as secretary and Kristin Wall, President and CEO of Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation (LWCC), will serve as treasurer.
“Historic investments are pouring into Louisiana, and that’s a testament to our economic potential,” Ballard said. “Our job now is twofold: continue attracting businesses and capital, and ensure Louisiana is a great place for people to live and thrive. Sustainable growth depends on both.”
New LABI Board Members for 2026
Eight LABI members are new to the Board of Directors in 2026:
Valerie Aymond, Gilchrist Construction Company
Todd Citron, Hub City Ford
David Cresson, Louisiana Chemical Association (Trade Association Representative)
Jon McKinnie, Union Parish Chamber of Commerce (Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives Representative)
Jen O’Connell, Taylor Porter (Emerging Leaders Council Representative)
Mawe Takyi, Asempa Wealth Advisors
Traci Thompson, CVS Health, Inc.
Todd Weldy, Placid Refining Company, LLC
Returning LABI Board Members
Twenty-one LABI Board members were nominated for another term and will join the remaining 68:
Bobby Barousse, Elmer Candy Corporation
Bob Barton, Taylor Porter
Terry Baugh, D&J Construction Company, LLC
Ayres Bradford, Petron, LLC
Jessica Breaux, Amazon
David Cavell, Dow Inc.
Tom Cox, Golfballs.com, Inc.
Nicole Daigle McCracken, BASF Corporation
Eric Danos, Danos, LLC
Laurel Ferrell, Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Rick Flick, Banner Automotive Group
Katie Graves, Capital One Bank Louisiana
Raymond Lasseigne, TMR Exploration, Inc.
Danna Leblanc, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
Tandra LeMay, Verizon
Melissa Mann, Lumen
Jude Melville, b1BANK
Bo Staples, NextEra Energy, Inc.
Drew Tessier, Union Pacific Railroad Company
Oric Walker, Atmos Energy
Kristin Wall, LWCC
To view the entire 2026 LABI Board of Directors, click here.
New Emerging Leaders Council Members
Twenty-six LABI members are new to the Emerging Leaders Council (ELC) and will join the 23 returning ELC members:
Alec Andrade, Liskow
Leighton Babin, Del-Con, LLC
Davis Bourg, J.P. Morgan
Art Carmody, b1BANK
Keith Chappell, The Celtic Group
Carson DeLarue, ABC Louisiana
Will DuBos, Louisiana Restaurant Association
Hannah Fontenot, Ochsner Health
Lainey Gamble, Charter Schools USA
Paul Genco, Vocational Experts
Greg Graugnard, Cajun Industries, LLC
Amanda Maloy, Guidry Maloy
Marissa Manuel, Highland Wealth
Corey Meaux, Parker & Landry, LLC
Nyoki Mokeba, Performance Contractors
Meghann Neel, Advantous Consulting
Lillian Piazza, REV Business
Donald Quintana, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust
Patrick Riley, Louisiana Chemical Association
Amber Sheppard, Pugh Accardo, LLC
Sara Grace Sirera, Ogletree Deakins Law Firm
Erick Slavin, Advantage Capital
Sarah Tadros, LWCC
Therese Walker, Emergent Method
Kaitlin Wall, Fisher Phillips
Adam Woods, Synergy One Lending