LABI Announces 2025 Business Excellence Awards

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) has announced the recipients of the 2025 Louisiana Business Excellence Awards.

For 10 years, the Louisiana Business Excellence Awards, formerly known as the Free Enterprise Awards, have recognized dedicated, innovative, forward-thinking and community-driven business leaders and organizations who have displayed a passion for improving Louisiana.

This year’s winners will be commemorated at the Louisiana Business Excellence Awards luncheon, presented by b1BANK, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at noon at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge. Tables and individual tickets are available for purchase by clicking here.

“Our 2025 honorees remind us that business success and community success go hand in hand,” said Will Green, LABI President and CEO. “The Louisiana Business Excellence Awards celebrate the entrepreneurs and companies driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping a stronger, more competitive Louisiana.”

9 Unique Honors

Through nine unique honors, the Louisiana Business Excellence Awards recognize the people and businesses driving progress in Louisiana. The 2025 awardees are as follows:

The Ed Steimel Achievement Award honors long-standing membership and service to LABI and recognizes individuals who have committed extraordinary time and effort to improve the quality of life in Louisiana.

Garret “Hank” Danos, Owner & Chairman, Danos

Free Enterprise Champions are individuals who demonstrate exemplary commitment and contributions to the state’s business climate and their local communities.

Businessperson of the Year – Paul Spalitta, President & Owner, S&W Wholesale Foods

Young Businessperson of the Year – Melanie Clouatre, Treasurer, Placid Refining Company, LLC

Company of the Year Awards recognize outstanding achievement among Louisiana companies.

Large Company of the Year – Argent Financial Group

Company of the Year – Turn Key Solutions

Manufacturer of the Year Awards recognize outstanding achievement among Louisiana manufacturers.

Large Manufacturer of the Year – Marucci Sports

Manufacturer of the Year – Manda Fine Meats

The Workforce Innovator of the Year Award honors individuals or organizations that have made substantial contributions to workforce development in Louisiana. The award recognizes those who have excelled in creating, implementing, or supporting a high-caliber education or workforce development initiative aligned with closing the employment gap.

Performance Contractors

The Economic Development Partner of the Year Award recognizes exceptional leadership by an economic development or business organization.

West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce

About the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry was organized in 1975 to represent Louisiana businesses, serving as both the state chamber of commerce and state manufacturers association. LABI’s primary goal is to foster a climate for economic growth by championing the principles of the free enterprise system and representing the general interest of the business community through active involvement in the political, legislative, judicial and regulatory processes. Find out more information at labi.org.