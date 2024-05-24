Login
Dining/Entertainment

La Madeleine Renovation Complete

May 24, 2024

METAIRIE, La. – The renovation of the La Madeleine French Bakery and Café at the corner of Severn Avenue and 17th Street is complete. 

The restaurant received a facelift that included new tables, chairs, flooring, paint and lighting. The new patio features a fire pit, and soft seating with bistro-style tables and chairs. Digital menu boards have been installed.

Salon Callidora and Learning Express Toys & Gifts are also located on the property at 3300 Severn Avenue. Salon Callidora offers haircare, makeup, waxing and bridal services. Learning Express Toys & Gifts stocks educational and classic toys along with free gift wrapping and curbside pickup.

When it opened in 1995, the 4,109-square-foot location was La Madeleine’s first restaurant in the New Orleans metropolitan area. The chain was founded in 1983 in Texas. It has locations in New Orleans, Harahan and Mandeville. A French Quarter location closed in the early 2000s.

The property is operated by the Feil Organization, which is a real estate investment, management, and development firm based in New York City.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

