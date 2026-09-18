LA.IO Secures $7.5M for Manufacturing Program

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO), a division of Louisiana Economic Development (LED), has secured $1.5 million annually for five years from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to expand Louisiana Innovation Labs through the federal Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program.

Combined with required state and partner matching contributions, the five-year initiative represents more than $15 million in total investment in Louisiana manufacturing innovation.

The funding will support a statewide network connecting small and medium-sized manufacturers with advanced technologies and technical expertise. As Louisiana’s designated MEP Center, LA.IO will participate in NIST’s nationwide network supporting small and medium-sized manufacturers.

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Through Louisiana Innovation Labs, manufacturers will have access to support for identifying, adopting and deploying advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, advanced materials, additive manufacturing and biotechnology. The five-year effort will bring together universities, technical colleges, regional economic development organizations and private-sector technology partners to help move manufacturers from identifying opportunities to real-world implementation.

“Louisiana has always built the things our country depends on, and the technologies changing how those things are made are advancing faster than ever. This investment gives Louisiana manufacturers access to the expertise and tools they need to modernize, compete and grow while ensuring that innovation reaches businesses and workers in every region of our state,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, LED Secretary.

LA.IO Targeting Louisiana Manufacturers

Louisiana Innovation Labs will focus on manufacturers in industries critical to Louisiana’s economy, including energy and process industries, agribusiness, aerospace and defense, life sciences and logistics. Technology solutions will be tailored to the needs of individual manufacturers and industries, from AI-powered predictive maintenance and automated quality assurance to welding robotics, advanced materials and additive manufacturing.

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LA.IO Secures $7.5M for Manufacturing Program. Getty image.

The statewide network coordinated by LA.IO will include the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana Central and other industry and technology partners.

“This isn’t about telling manufacturers what they should be doing five or 10 years from now. It’s about helping them put technology to work today. This award allows us to expand Louisiana Innovation Labs into a statewide framework connecting manufacturers with the technology, expertise and capital they need to solve real problems on the shop floor. We’re taking a model that is already working and scaling it across the state,” said Josh Fleig, LED Chief Innovation Officer.

The model builds on work already underway in Louisiana. Earlier this year, LA.IO connected Persona AI, an industrial humanoid robotics company, with SSE Steel Fabrication in St. Bernard Parish for a humanoid robotics deployment being prepared for the company’s production floor. The project is among the first planned deployments of its kind inside a small U.S. manufacturer and is designed to evaluate the technology under real production conditions.

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Through Louisiana Innovation Labs, that hands-on approach will extend to manufacturers statewide. Companies will have access to assessments that identify technology-adoption opportunities and potential pathways forward based on their specific operations. The program will then help manufacturers connect with the technical expertise, implementation resources, training and potential financing needed to move projects from assessment toward deployment.

Over the five-year award period, LA.IO will measure technology adoption and economic outcomes to track the program’s impact on manufacturers and inform its work across the state.