Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

LA.IO Initiative Links Innovation Partners Across Louisiana

November 4, 2025   |By
LA.IO Initiative Links Innovation Partners Across Louisiana
LA.IO Initiative Links Innovation Partners Across Louisiana. Photo provided by LA.IO.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO) is linking innovation partners across Louisiana for the first time through a coordinated effort. Building on the state’s existing entrepreneurial support organizations, the new Louisiana Innovation Event Series will unite entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders under a shared strategy to strengthen connections and expand opportunities across the state. “This

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter