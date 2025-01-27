LA For L.A. – New Orleans Bakers Host Charity Event to Support Los Angeles Wildfire Relief

NEW ORLEANS – In response to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, three New Orleans bakers—Beth Biundo, Megan Forman, and Maggie Scales—are spearheading a fundraising drive to raise money in support of business owners and individuals impacted by the fires in Los Angeles.

Scheduled for Feb. 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at La Boulangerie on Magazine Street, the event will donate 100% of its proceeds to Regarding Her and Direct Relief. Regarding Her focuses on accelerating the growth of women-owned businesses in the food and beverage industry, while Direct Relief provides humanitarian aid to those affected by poverty and emergencies globally.

“We know firsthand the devastation a natural disaster delivers,” said Biundo. “While there is nothing we can do to assist on-site, we will do what we do best, and that’s to bake or cook. We hope that our efforts will provide resources that could be the difference between survival and closure.”

Participating Bakeries and Restaurants

The event features contributions from some of New Orleans’ most beloved establishments, including Ayu Bakehouse, Beth Biundo, Bittersweet Confections, Bywater Bakery, Dakar, Flour Moon Bagels, Gracious Bakery, La Boulangerie, Lagniappe Bakehouse, Lilette, Leo’s, Molly’s Rise & Shine, Nolita, Paladar 511, Stein’s Deli, Breads on Oak, and NOCHI.

What better way to help others than to join some of the city’s best bakers to raise funds while enjoying a range of baked goods at the same time.

About the Beneficiaries

Regarding Her is a national organization supporting over 1,000 women-owned businesses in the food and beverage industry. Established during the pandemic, it aims to create a more equitable industry where women entrepreneurs can thrive.

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization active in all 50 U.S. states and over 80 countries. Its mission is to improve health outcomes for individuals affected by poverty or emergencies, regardless of politics, religion, or ability to pay.

For those in New Orleans, the event presents an opportunity to enjoy delicious baked goods while making a tangible impact on the recovery of communities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.