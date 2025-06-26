La. Builder Inducted into National Housing Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON (press release) – The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) inducted past NAHB Chairman Randy Noel, president and CEO of Reve, Inc. in LaPlace, La., into its National Housing Hall of Fame during the association’s spring leadership meeting earlier this month.

The National Housing Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose spirit, ingenuity and determination have changed the nation’s housing for the better, making the United States one of the best housed nations in the world.

“This year’s inductees have all made a lasting impact on NAHB and the entire housing industry,” said NAHB Chairman Buddy Hughes, a home builder and developer from Lexington, N.C. “We are truly honored to recognize these individuals for their incredible dedication, leadership and important work they have contributed to our industry.”

Noel was the 2018 NAHB Chairman of the Board and has been active in NAHB leadership at the local, state and national levels throughout his career. A senior life director, Noel has served on the NAHB Board of Directors for more than 20 years and was a member of NAHB’s Transitional Board.

He has also served as chairman of the NAHB Resolutions and Housing Finance committees and has held seats on several other influential committees, including State and Local Government Affairs, Legal Action and Budget. In 2009, Noel served as the NAHB State Representative from Louisiana, and in 2012 he was elected the National Area Chair moderator.

Noel has served as president of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans and the Louisiana Home Builders Association. In addition, he was named Builder of the Year by the HBA of Greater New Orleans in 1997 and was inducted into the Louisiana Builders Hall of Fame in 2008.

An expert on building codes issues, Noel served as a member and chairman of the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council from 2006-2011, helping to craft statewide code law and providing counsel during the formation of the inaugural Louisiana State Unified Code Council.

The National Housing Hall of Fame was established in 1976 and honors builders, developers, architects, financiers, land planners and government administrators who have made major contributions to the housing industry. Hall of Fame honorees are selected by the National Housing Center Board of Governors.

Other Housing Hall of Fame inductees this year include Calvin “Chip” Dence, Greg Ugalde, Don “D.R.” Horton and Heather McCune.

