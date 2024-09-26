Kyle Wallace Elected as Chair of SEIA’s Residential Solar & Storage Division

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – PosiGen, PBC, has announced that PosiGen’s Vice President of Public Policy & Government Affairs, Kyle Wallace, has been elected chair of the Solar Energy Industries Association’s (SEIA) newly formed Residential Solar & Storage Division and will serve on its board of directors.

As a recognized advocate for solar energy, Kyle Wallace has played a pivotal role in working with state and federal policymakers, utility commissions, and others to create energy policies that ensure equitable access to residential solar power. His new chair position of this Division at SEIA will further amplify those efforts to support residential solar deployment across the nation, champion clean energy policies, and drive innovation in the sector.

“Kyle’s leadership and breadth of experience in the solar industry will have a significant impact on the future of residential renewable energy across the U.S.,” said Steven Burt, Chief Public Policy & Engagement Officer of PosiGen, in a press release.

Burt also applauded SEIA’s decision to create the Residential Solar & Storage Division. “As more homeowners make the clean energy transition in their own homes, it’s crucial that we work together to expand equal access to the economic and environmental benefits of solar energy.”

“I am honored to join the SEIA Board of Directors at such a critical time for the solar industry and lead the important work of the Residential Solar & Storage Division. Rooftop solar is a powerful and critical tool that benefits both families and the grid, and I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and policymakers on accelerating deployment,” said Wallace.

Prior to joining PosiGen, Kyle was Director of Public Policy for the northeast at Sunrun and was also a board member of the New York Solar Energy Industries Association. Before Sunrun, he held multiple positions at Vivint Solar where he engaged in public policy and government affairs and helped expand the company into new markets. He was also a contributor to Utah State University’s Energy Policy Initiative. He holds a Master’s degree in Political Science from Utah State University and a Bachelor’s degree from Colorado Mesa University.