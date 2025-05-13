KW New Orleans Adds Luxury Talent from Compass

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Keller Williams New Orleans announces the addition of Patrick Knudsen, a seasoned luxury agent known for his deep expertise in the historic French Quarter. With nearly two decades of experience, Knudsen ranks in the top 10% of all agents in the New Orleans market.

Knudsen was first licensed in 2006 and spent his formative years with Sotheby’s International Realty, where he built a reputation for excellence in luxury real estate. Over the years, he has become a trusted name for navigating the unique architecture and clientele of the Vieux Carré.

Knudsen recently represented the sale of 1140 Royal Street, known widely as the Lalaurie Mansion—a storied French Quarter property with more than 10,000 square feet of interior space and a long, complex history. It was the most expensive residential property sold in the French Quarter in recent years, underscoring Knudsen’s expertise in navigating the area’s most iconic and sensitive deals. Over the decades, the building has served as a school, luxury residence, and a national attraction for ghost tour operators. Its past owners include actor Nicolas Cage and Texas energy executive Michael Whalen, who invested heavily in restoring the structure into a private showplace.

“To sell luxury property in a global city like New Orleans, you need both trusted local relationships and serious resources behind you—and KW New Orleans offers both,” Knudsen said. “I was genuinely surprised by how strong Keller Williams’ grasp on the luxury market really is. The combination of family values and high-level support is exactly what I was looking for.”

Keller Williams’ national footprint backs that up: in 2024 alone, KW closed more than $84 billion in luxury sales, including over $14 billion in internal referrals. That network power—combined with KWNO’s local leadership—makes the brokerage a rising force for high-end representation in New Orleans.

His move reflects growing momentum at KW New Orleans as the brokerage continues to attract high-performing agents seeking greater flexibility, smarter systems, and a culture of excellence. Knudsen’s track record—particularly in the Quarter—aligns with KW New Orleans’ strategic focus on delivering world-class service with local precision.

“Patrick’s move confirms what we’re building here: a locally powered, globally aware platform that allows top agents to lead with both trust and results,” said Jeffrey Doussan, Operating Principal of KW New Orleans.

“We attract agents who are serious about growing, and Patrick’s move is no accident,” added Cody Caudill, Team Leader at KW New Orleans. “He brings pedigree, poise, and a track record of doing things right. That aligns exactly with our culture—and our goals.”

About KW New Orleans

Keller Williams Realty New Orleans has been locally owned and rooted in the city since 1998, making it the only multi-generational brokerage in the market. The company is owned and operated by Jeffrey Doussan, Jr. and continues the use of cutting-edge business models and industry-first technology developed by Keller Williams Realty Inc.—the largest residential real estate firm by volume, units, and agent count in the U.S., North America, and the world. Known for attracting top producers across luxury, resale, and investment, KW New Orleans delivers the tools, leadership, and culture agents need to grow and scale. We’re built for agents who want more than transactions—we help them build lasting production, wealth, and freedom.