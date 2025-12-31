NEW ORLEANS (press release) – KV Workspace, a commercial furniture dealer in Louisiana, announced the addition of three leading manufacturers to its portfolio of workplace furniture and architectural solutions. KV Workspace shares that AIS CaseWorks, StruXure, and BuzziSpace all expand the firm’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, high-quality products for Louisiana businesses looking to elevate their interiors, exteriors, and acoustic environments.

Adaptable Storage for a Variety of Industries

Storage is a key concern the high-performing organizations KV Workspace serves. Providing modular casework collections designed for speed, flexibility, and durability, AIS CaseWorks helps meet client needs within healthcare, education, and corporate environments. Through their access to AIS CaseWorks, KV Workspace provides a clean, modern aesthetic with the adaptability organizations need as they grow and change.

Outdoor Workspaces for Elevated Performance

With the addition of StruXure, KV Workspace can now support outdoor space design with cutting-edge motorized louvered pergolas. Engineered for performance and built for the elements, StruXure’s customizable pergola systems transform outdoor areas into functional, comfortable extensions of the workplace, perfect for campuses, hospitality settings, corporate patios, and collaborative outdoor environments.

Acoustic Solutions for Ease of Work

KV Workspace has also expanded its acoustic offerings with BuzziSpace. Known for sound-absorbing products that blend function with playful, modern design, BuzziSpace has new products that are truly innovative. From acoustic light fixtures to space-defining planters and sculptural sound-dampening elements, BuzziSpace offers creative solutions to reduce noise, improve productivity, and enhance well-being in today’s flexible workplaces.

“We’re thrilled to bring these forward-thinking manufacturers to our Louisiana clients,” said Kris Van Dierendonck, president of KV Workspace, in a release about the announcement. “As organizations rethink the way their teams work, collaborate, and gather, these new product lines allow us to deliver smarter, more inspiring environments indoors and out.”

About KV Workspace

KV Workspace designs and furnishes commercial interiors with a focus on functionality, aesthetics and well-being. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC) and certified on Louisiana State Contract, KV Workspace has been serving clients for over 20 years with customized solutions that support productivity and performance.