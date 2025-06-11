KV Workspace Debuts New Downtown Showroom

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – KV Workspace, a woman-owned commercial furniture dealer and design firm, marked the official opening of their new downtown New Orleans showroom with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this April. The event was held at their new location at 612 Andrew Higgins Blvd.

The ribbon-cutting event celebrated the culmination of a team-driven effort to create a space that reflects the company’s mission: transforming environments that support the way people work, live, and connect.

The ceremony brought together clients, local partners, and community leaders to explore the vibrant new showroom and office. Guests enjoyed guided tours of the space, which features premium commercial furnishings from manufacturers Haworth, Cassina, and Cappellini and more. The new showroom is curated to demonstrate how KV Workspace helps businesses reimagine their spaces.

“This ribbon cutting was a huge milestone for this space,” said Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace. “We’ve been in business for over two decades, and this new office reflects not just how far we’ve come, but the exciting future ahead. We’re thrilled to welcome our community into our new showroom space and show how design can truly shape the workplace experience.”

As the authorized Haworth dealer in Louisiana, KV Workspace brings innovative, human-centered furniture solutions to clients across industries, including corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality, and government.

The showroom is now open for in-person tours by appointment. Companies interested in learning more about workplace design trends or planning a new space are encouraged to reach out to the KV Workspace team.

About KV Workspace

KV Workspace designs and furnishes commercial interiors with a focus on functionality, aesthetics, and well-being. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC) and certified on Louisiana State Contract, KV Workspace has been serving clients for over 20 years with customized solutions that support productivity and performance.