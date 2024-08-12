Kristi App Wins 2024 Bertel Award for Louisiana Port Community Contributions

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The World Trade Center New Orleans recently announced Kristi App, Chief Operations Officer, J.W. Allen & Co., Inc., as the recipient of the 2024 C. Alvin Bertel Award. Presented annually since 1967, the honor is presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to the Louisiana port community. Over the past two decades, App has steered growth of the shipping industry in the state with extensive experience in importing and exporting products and exceptional leadership of prominent organizations that guide the sector’s future.

“Kristi’s dedication to the Louisiana port community is truly remarkable,” said Harrison Crabtree, Director of the World Trade Center New Orleans in a press release. “You will find no better advocate for Louisiana’s maritime community than Kristi. On a personal level, her leadership has helped ensure the long-term success of the World Trade Center New Orleans as a voice for trade in Louisiana.”

Having over 20 years of experience in logistics, App has extensive experience with importing and exporting products ranging from poultry, wood products and chemicals to textile and apparel, hot sauce, and the offshore vessel industry. As a third-generation freight forwarder and customs broker, App follows in the footsteps of her father William (Billy) S. App, Jr., who was recognized as the 2009 Bertel Award recipient.

“I’m both deeply honored and humbled to be recognized with the C. Alvin Bertel Award,” said Kristi App, Chief Operations Officer, J.W. Allen & Co., Inc. “This achievement reflects the dedication and passion that drives me daily to evangelize the value of Louisiana’s ports and international trade to our state’s economy. As a proud member of the Louisiana maritime community, I remain committed to advocating for our industry and working with all stakeholders to keep moving Louisiana forward. I am truly honored to be recognized by my peers with this prestigious award. Thank you!”

She currently serves in leadership positions with various trade and economic develop organizations as well as government appointments, advocating and promoting trade for the betterment of Louisiana.

Kristi’s roles include:

Vice President, National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America

U.S. Delegate Representative, International Federation of Freight Forwarders Association (FIATA)

Chair, World Trade Center New Orleans

Industry Commissioner, Louisiana Pilotage Fee Commission

Vice President, International Freight Forwarders & Customs Brokers Association of New Orleans

Board Member, Greater New Orleans, Inc.

“Kristi embodies the spirit of innovation that drives Louisiana’s maritime industry,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “Her dedication to enhancing our port community and fostering international trade has not only contributed significantly to the growth of our local economy while setting a benchmark for excellence in leadership. The C. Alvin Bertel Award is a fitting recognition of her outstanding contributions, and I look forward to continuing our work together to drive global connectivity for our region.”

The Bertel Award is given by the World Trade Center of New Orleans, and is voted on by the Port of New Orleans, City of New Orleans, International Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers Association, Louisiana Maritime Association, Jefferson Parish, New Orleans Board of Trade, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, Plaquemines Port, Harbor, & Terminal District, Port of South Louisiana, St. Bernard Port, Harbor, & Terminal District, and the World Trade Center of New Orleans.

A complete list of past honorees can be found here.

The award will be presented at the WTCNO Annual Meeting and C. Alvin Bertel Award Ceremony Luncheon on December 4, 2024, at the Higgins Hotel. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://wtcno.org/bertel-award.