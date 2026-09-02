Kourtney Williams Launches Third House Marketing. Photo provided by Kourtney Williams.

NEW ORLEANS – Kourtney Williams, a former WDSU-TV reporter and City of New Orleans deputy press secretary, has launched Third House Marketing LLC, a New Orleans creative marketing and communications agency.

Williams founded the agency in January 2026 to provide strategic storytelling, social media, content creation, media relations, brand strategy and media training for businesses, organizations and executives.

A New Orleans native, Williams worked as a television news reporter before moving into government communications with the City of New Orleans. She said those experiences shaped her approach to helping clients identify and communicate the stories behind their brands.

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“For years, my job was to find the story, understand why people should care and communicate it in a way that connected with them,” Williams said. “Third House Marketing allows me to take those same skills and help businesses and organizations tell their stories more intentionally. I didn’t want to build an agency that simply creates content. I wanted to build one that helps clients understand their story, own their voice and show up with purpose.”

Since launching, Third House Marketing has worked with clients across healthcare, architecture and design, hospitality, small business and corporate communications. Its portfolio includes work involving Bright Moments LLC, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans East Hospital and Willard Design Group.

The agency’s services range from social media strategy and short-form video production to media relations, executive communications and brand development.

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Kourtney Williams Launches Third House Marketing. Photo provided by Kourtney Williams.

“There’s an incredible amount of good work happening in New Orleans every day that people simply don’t know about,” Williams said. “Sometimes the difference isn’t the work itself. It’s whether someone knows how to tell the story. That’s where I believe Third House Marketing can make an impact.”

Williams said she plans to continue expanding the agency’s client portfolio and developing strategic partnerships as Third House Marketing moves through its first year.