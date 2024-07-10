Login
Real Estate

Kodiak Partners Hires Director of Operations and Growth

July 10, 2024
Shane Greene

NEW ORLEANS – Kodiak Partners, a real estate investment firm, has announced the addition of Shane Greene as director of operations and growth. He joined the team in March and brings over two decades of industry experience to the role.

Prior to joining Kodiak, Greene served as district manager at Coldwell Banker Realty, overseeing 17 branches in and around San Diego.

“Hiring someone of Shane’s caliber and experience demonstrates Kodiak’s commitment to growth and scalability,” said Scott Matthews, a Kodiak managing partner. “We believe he is going to help amplify our current business model and put the processes in place to scale across the United States.”

At Kodiak, Greene leads strategic initiatives aimed at driving operational excellence, implementing effective growth strategies, cultivating business opportunities, and facilitating the company’s expansion. 

Kodiak is focused on acquisition and development in the Gulf South. Areas of focus include real estate finance, construction management and transaction coordination. The company’s other team members are Will Lichtenger, Joe Delaune, John Todaro and Marcas Desselle. 

