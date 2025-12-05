King Cake Headquarters Debuts Multi-Bakery Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — King Cake Headquarters will debut what organizers describe as the area’s largest and most diverse king-cake selection when it opens Jan. 6, 2026, as part of a new partnership between Smoke Line Brand LLC, Central City BBQ and Las Cruces Tex Mex.

“At King Cake Headquarters, we’re not just selling king cakes — we’re creating an experience. Weekly tastings, new king cake bakeries joining the lineup, and maybe even some fun competitions… it’s everything we love about carnival season, brought to life at Las Cruces Tex-Mex in Metairie and Central City BBQ in New Orleans,” said Marc Bonifacic, managing partner at NOLA Restaurant Consulting.

The seasonal program will allow customers to walk into either participating restaurant and choose from an evolving lineup of king cakes sourced from some of the city’s top bakeries. The offerings will rotate throughout Carnival to emphasize freshness, flavor and Mardi Gras tradition.

A Partnership Built on Local Tradition

The idea originated when Michael Rito of Smoke Line Brand LLC approached Central City BBQ about bringing his network of popular regional king-cake bakeries directly to neighborhood storefronts. The concept quickly expanded into a larger collaboration with Las Cruces Tex Mex, creating what the partners hope will become a one-stop destination for king-cake enthusiasts.

Rito, who has spent the past decade working in distribution, has spent the last five years forming partnerships with bakeries across the region. By working with Central City BBQ and Las Cruces Tex Mex, he said the intent was to make it easy for customers to buy a top-tier king cake without driving across the city or visiting multiple shops.

Locations and Hours

King Cake Headquarters products will be available at both partner restaurants throughout the season:

Central City BBQ

1201 S. Rampart St., New Orleans, LA 70113

(504) 558-4276

catering@centralcitybbq.com

Hours: Monday–Wednesday 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Thursday–Sunday 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Las Cruces Tex Mex

2935 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001

(504) 383-6800

catering@lascrucestexmex.com

Hours: Tuesday–Sunday 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

About King Cake Headquarters

King Cake Headquarters is a collaboration among Central City BBQ, Las Cruces Tex Mex and Smoke Line Brand LLC. The initiative brings together some of New Orleans’ leading king-cake makers under one roof, creating a convenient, community-oriented hub for king-cake purchases throughout the Mardi Gras season.