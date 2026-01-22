King Cake Drive-Thru Returns With Chef Series

NEW ORLEANS – King Cake Drive-Thru is bringing back its Chef Series this Mardi Gras season, inviting three New Orleans chefs to reinterpret the traditional king cake in a series of limited-edition weekend releases. The Chef Series will be held at Duckworth Tires, 1009 Metairie Rd., with king cakes available from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., or until sold out.

Rather than offering a single specialty cake throughout the season, the series rotates chefs by weekend, with each debuting an original king cake that reflects their individual culinary approach and expands on familiar Mardi Gras flavors.

“New Orleans chefs are known for pushing boundaries, and this series lets them do just that…through king cake,” said Mike Graves, Chief Cake Officer for King Cake Drive-Thru. “These are flavors you won’t find anywhere else, picked up in the most accessible way possible.”

Chef Camille Staub

Chef Camille Staub (January 24 – 25) – Porgy’s

236 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

Guided by a sourcing ethos rooted in short, transparent supply chains, working directly with individual fishermen and trusted local brokers, Porgy’s is the only market of its kind connecting New Orleans consumers directly to Louisiana’s traditional, multigenerational, independent fisheries according to Chef Camille Staub.

Chef Staub will be making a king cake layered with pimento cheese and tender crab, reimagined as a savory classic.

Chef Sophina Mao

Chef Sophina Mao (January 31 – February 1)

Mister Mao

4501 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA, 70115

Mister Mao was recently awarded a Bib Gourmand distinction by the Michelin Guide for the American South, which recognizes restaurants offering quality cooking at a good value.

According to Chef Sophina Mao, the cooking “refuses to stay in one lane, pulling from Asian and Indian traditions while roaming freely across borders.”

Chef Arkesha Smith Baquet

Chef Arkesha Smith Baquet (February 14 – 15)

Li’l Dizzy’s

1500 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116

The Baquet family is one of New Orleans’ great Creole-soul food dynasties, with roots in Creole cuisine that run deep in the city’s history. Since the 1940s, the Baquets have operated ten restaurants across New Orleans. Li’l Dizzy’s, located in Tremé, is the last remaining restaurant operated by the family.

The relaxed neighborhood spot is best known for its fried chicken and fish, gumbo, red beans, and other classics, said Chef Arkesha Smith Baquet.

Availability and Scheduling

The chef-created king cakes will be released in limited quantities, with full descriptions announced ahead of each weekend. Menus for upcoming weekends are shared via social media each Thursday evening. Availability is expected to be brief, with cakes offered only while supplies last. Sales are handled on a first-come, first-served basis, without pre-orders or reservations.

Alongside the Chef Series, King Cake Drive-Thru offers rotating selections from established bakeries such as Caluda’s, Caywood & Randazzo’s and Hi-Do, as well as newer bakeries including La Vie En Rose and Heavenly Hands. Selections vary by weekend and may include different sizes, fillings and options accommodating dietary considerations such as gluten free.

All forms of transportation are accepted with walk-up customers are welcome although King Cake Drive-Thru says drive-thru service is prioritized. Payment is via card only.

Pop-Ups in Other Cities

In addition to its primary Metairie operation, King Cake Drive-Thru has scheduled pop-up events in other cities:

January 24 – Bay St. Louis, MS

January 31 – Baton Rouge, LA

February 14 – Houston, TX