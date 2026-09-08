King Baby to Open First Louisiana Store at Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS — Canal Place has announced the upcoming arrival of King Baby, the artisan jewelry label known for its distinct blend of rock’n’roll edge and craftsmanship, marking the brand’s very first location in Louisiana. The boutique is set to open Saturday, Sept. 12 with a grand opening celebration that evening.

For King Baby, expanding to New Orleans is a deeply personal homecoming. Founder and designer Mitchell Binder grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, frequently visiting family in the New Orleans area—including relatives who operated a local neighborhood deli starting in 1961. That deep-rooted connection heavily influences the brand’s aesthetic, yielding exclusive designs and collections unique to the New Orleans market, including specialty Fleur-de-lis and southern-inspired pieces.

“Coming to New Orleans feels like a true homecoming for our family roots, given my dad’s history traveling back and forth between Jackson and the New Orleans area for decades,” said Ben Binder, Brand Director. “The city shares our love for soul, history and a little bit of edge. We’ve designed exclusive pieces specifically for this market, and we couldn’t be more excited to open our doors at Canal Place for the chosen few who appreciate true artisan work.”

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Photo provided by King Baby.

Situated on the second level directly above Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co., the circular boutique features custom-built artisan cabinetry designed to mirror the brand’s bespoke aesthetic. The store joins Canal Place’s mix of luxury retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues.

King Baby will host a grand opening celebration Saturday, Sept. 12 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. featuring live music by local blues group the Wolfe Johns Band, champagne and curated bites from Brasa South American Steakhouse. The event is free and open to the public.