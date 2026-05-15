NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotel Fontenot is marking its five-year anniversary this month following its May 11, 2021 opening in the Central Business District, which took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The property now includes 235 rooms following a 2023 expansion that added 33 guest rooms and suites along with additional event space which now provides more than 12,000 square feet of flexible options.

Since opening, the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot hotel has received several industry recognitions, including placements in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards since 2023, a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award in 2025 and inclusion among the Best Hotels in New Orleans by the MICHELIN Guide in 2025.

Hotel officials say the property has emphasized programming tied to local culture, including recurring events, pop-ups and an artist-in-residence initiative featuring live music, fashion, culinary events and visual arts.

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Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Marks Five-Year Anniversary. Photo by www.saraessexbradley.com.

Examples of past programming include weekly performances by musician Robin Barnes at the Peacock Room, fashion events led by local artist Zay Morris and workshops such as pottery classes and fitness events. The hotel has also hosted themed pop-ups, including a tattoo collaboration with Tiny Zaps.

Ongoing programming includes recurring events at its food and beverage venues, including Peacock Room brunch service, King Brasserie, which opened as part of the 2023 expansion, offering oyster specials and weekly wine events.

The hotel operates multiple dining concepts, including the Peacock Room, King Brasserie and Gospel Coffee + Boozy Treats. King Brasserie has received recognition from Wine Spectator.

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Kimpton Hotel Fontenot – Anniversary Package

To mark the anniversary, the hotel has introduced a limited-time overnight package that includes a $5 donation per booking to The Roots of Music, along with additional amenities such as a champagne welcome, in-room gift and dining incentives. The hotel has not specified how long the package will be available.

“It’s a true honor to be celebrating five years of Hotel Fontenot,” said Jesseca Malecki, general manager. “This anniversary is a celebration of the people, artists, and community that have shaped Hotel Fontenot into what it is today, and beyond that, the incredible team behind it all.”

Hotel officials said they plan to continue expanding programming and partnerships with local artists and organizations.