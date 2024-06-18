Kieron Coulon Joins NextOp

Nonprofit organization NextOp has hired Kieron Coulon to fill the role of employment coordinator.

Coulon, who recently retired from the United States Navy, has experience in talent acquisition, sales, training development and operations management. Throughout his military career, he rose to the rank of senior chief petty officer, completing multiple deployments and earning commendations. Coulon has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Post University and is currently pursuing a Master of Education at William Carey University. NextOp is dedicated to recruiting, developing and placing high-performing, enlisted veterans into meaningful careers.