KID smART Selected for Bloomberg Philanthropies Arts Internship Program

NEW ORLEANS – KID smART has been selected as a partner for the 2024 Bloomberg Philanthropies Arts Internship, an eight-week summer program that will offer more than 15 students high school seniors paid internships at arts and cultural organizations throughout New Orleans.

“This marks a significant milestone as it’s the first time the program is venturing into the South, and we are honored to be representing our region,” said Elise Gallinot Goldman, executive director of KID smART. “This program opens doors for rising high school seniors. Beyond the valuable work experience, interns will benefit from professional development, college prep support and exciting educational and cultural excursions.”

Since 2012, the Bloomberg Philanthropies Arts Internship program has supported more than 1,700 internships at more than 250 cultural organizations across five cities. This year, the program has expanded to Detroit and New Orleans while continuing in Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C.

So far, KID smART has selected interns from the following New Orleans schools to participate in its inaugural program:

Abramson Sci Academy

International High School of New Orleans

The NET: Central City

Walter L. Cohen

The Willow School

Eleanor McMain Secondary School

The internship will consist of three work days a week along with program cohort days dedicated to college and career readiness, cultural experiences, and field trips. KID smART will match worksites with interns whose skills and passions match their needs and mission.

Founded in 1999, KID smART provides public school students with greater access to arts-rich education. In its 25-year history, the nonprofit has served more than 63,000 students and 11,000 teachers in schools throughout New Orleans. With the belief that the power of the arts should be available to all New Orleans children, KID smART works within public schools to reach underserved children with the most to gain from an arts-rich, social-emotional education.

To learn more about the program and KID smART’s interns, visit kidsmart.org/arts-internship.