KID smART Opens New Arts & Education Center

NEW ORLEANS – On Feb. 25, KID smART, a local nonprofit focused on arts integration, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling the KID smART Center for Arts & Education. This new Center, located at 2533 Columbus St. in the heart of the historic Bayou Road neighborhood, enables the nonprofit to expand its programming, create jobs and access to the arts for community members of all ages across New Orleans.

“The opening of the KID smART Center for Arts & Education marks an exciting new chapter for our organization,” said Elise Gallinot Goldman, executive director of KID smART. “This Center allows us to expand our reach by more than 250%, creating a permanent home for arts education and ensuring that students, educators and community members have access to creative, high-quality learning experiences.”

While the physical doors are now open, the organization remains focused on the long-term sustainability of the Center’s offerings.

- Sponsors -

“Opening this beautiful space is a monumental achievement, but the heart of our mission lies in the programming that will happen within these walls,” said Krystal Hardy Allen, Board Chair of KID smART. “To fully realize the Center’s potential and provide consistent, high-impact arts education for our community, we invite all of our supporters to help us via spreading the good news of our Center’s opening, supporting any of our ongoing and future fundraising efforts, and partnering with us to ensure our amazing programs remain vibrant and accessible for years to come.”

Expanding Access Through Programming

The KID smART Center for Arts & Education features multiple visual arts studios, a dance and movement studio, podcasting studio, performing arts studio and flexible training spaces allowing the nonprofit to offer exciting new programming to its suite of services. Committed to creating environments that are inherently accessible to everyone, the Center features adaptable furniture, elevators and expanding entryways to ensure everyone has access to joyful learning.

The new Center not only focuses programming on students and teachers but also provides opportunities for individuals of all ages. From the earliest stages of planning, reaching community members across generations has been a central goal for KID smART. Once the full complement of programs is implemented, KID smART hopes to serve every generation, from its youngest to its eldest. The nonprofit remains committed to fostering joyful learning at every stage of life.

The construction of the building was funded by donations to the Creativity at the Center Campaign, KID smART’s $5.5 million comprehensive campaign, which will also fund the purchase of the building and future programming and sustainability. Today, KID smART announced that the campaign is halfway complete and invited the community to help make their vision a reality for New Orleans.

For more information about the KID smART Center for Arts & Education and to learn more about the Creativity at the Center Campaign, visit www.kidsmart.org/capital-campaign.

Designed and Built by Local Partners

The KID smART Center for Arts & Education was designed by architecture and interior design firm EskewDumezRipple and constructed by Ryan Gootee General Contractors. The mural on the outside of the Center is by Eternal Seeds, an organization that empowers young and emerging artists with the tools to become leaders and visionaries for a more equitable and creative world.

- Sponsors -

About KID smART

Over the last two decades, KID smART has collaborated with more than 40 New Orleans public schools to blend the arts into academic lessons to make classrooms more effective and joyful places to learn.

Through full-year artist residencies, students in KID smART Creative Schools prove to grow academically, artistically and emotionally. The company also partners with national thought leaders, including Harvard’s Project Zero Classroom, to incorporate best practices in arts and education into its program model.