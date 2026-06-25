KID smART Names New Communications Director

NEW ORLEANS – KID smART has announced the appointment of Robert “Robby” Travis as its communications director, a strategic appointment to accelerate the organization’s mission to engage children and educators in dynamic, creative and relevant learning through the arts.
A communications and creative professional with more than seven years of experience leading brand strategy, storytelling, marketing and audience engagement initiatives. He studied at the Webster Conservatory of Music before building a career in communications, design and marketing.
Prior to joining KID smART, Travis served as senior marketing & creative manager for Dickie Brennan & Company, where he led communications and creative strategy across a portfolio of hospitality, dining and event brands.
Founded in 1999, KID smART has served more than 70,000 students and 15,000 teachers, providing underserved students with the opportunity to experience dynamic, creative and relevant learning through the arts.