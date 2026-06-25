Robert “Robby” Travis – KID smART Names New Communications Director. Photo provided by KID smART.

NEW ORLEANS – KID smART has announced the appointment of Robert “Robby” Travis as its communications director, a strategic appointment to accelerate the organization’s mission to engage children and educators in dynamic, creative and relevant learning through the arts.

A communications and creative professional with more than seven years of experience leading brand strategy, storytelling, marketing and audience engagement initiatives. He studied at the Webster Conservatory of Music before building a career in communications, design and marketing.

Prior to joining KID smART, Travis served as senior marketing & creative manager for Dickie Brennan & Company, where he led communications and creative strategy across a portfolio of hospitality, dining and event brands.

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Founded in 1999, KID smART has served more than 70,000 students and 15,000 teachers, providing underserved students with the opportunity to experience dynamic, creative and relevant learning through the arts.