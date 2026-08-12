KID smART Names New Board Member

Terrence Sanders-Smith Joins KID smART Board. Photo credit: Richard Edson.

NEW ORLEANS – KID smART, the New Orleans-based nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the arts are accessible to all, has named Terrence Sanders-Smith to its board of directors as the organization expands its programming through its recently opened Center for Arts & Education.

Sanders-Smith has contributed to the landscape of contemporary art as an artist, gallerist, curator, publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoices Magazine, Turnstile Magazine, Art Thug Magazine (ATM) and Artvoices Books. His mission as editor-in-chief of Artvoices Magazine, established in 2008, was to create a platform for emerging, neglected and under-recognized artists who were creating necessary, important and relevant works of art.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Terrence to the KID smART board,” said Elise Gallinot Goldman, executive director of KID smART. “His deep knowledge of the arts, commitment to elevating artists and decades of leadership across creative sectors will be an incredible asset as we continue expanding access to arts-rich learning throughout our community.”

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Sanders-Smith’s work in the arts has also included directing and curating several galleries and arts organizations in New Orleans and Los Angeles, including Terrence Sanders Gallery and Sanders, Smith & Stokes in New Orleans. Sanders-Smith has curated more than 50 exhibitions and private art collections, according to his biography.

His own work has been exhibited at New Orleans institutions including Dillard University, the McKenna Museum of African American Art and Barristers Gallery.

KID smART Expands With New Center

Sanders-Smith joins KID smART’s board during a period of expansion for the organization. On Feb. 25, KID smART held a ribbon cutting for the KID smART Center for Arts & Education at 2533 Columbus St. The organization has said the permanent facility will allow it to expand its reach by more than 250%, providing additional arts programming for students, educators and community members.

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The center has since hosted classes, workshops, exhibitions and community programming, including KID smART’s three-day Biennial Arts & Education Conference in June, which brought together K-12 teachers, teaching artists and arts educators from across the region.

Founded in 1999, KID smART works with schools, educators, artists and families across Greater New Orleans through arts-integrated education and other programming. The organization says it has served more than 70,000 students and 15,000 educators since its founding.