KID smART expands to Jefferson Parish

During the 2024-2025 school year, KID smART is partnering with New Orleans and Jefferson Parish public schools to bring arts integration to students at 12 elementary and middle schools. This is the first year that KID smART’s Creative School program has expanded outside of Orleans Parish.

“We could not be more thrilled to expand our Creative Schools program beyond its origins in New Orleans,” said Elise Gallinot Goldman, executive director of KID smART. “Our Creative Schools foster an educational landscape of equitable instruction, empowered teachers and joyful engagement in learning. This program also helps to boost student learning, energize educators and increase school morale through our arts-integrated instruction.”

Founded in 1999, KID smART provides public school students with greater access to arts-rich education. In its 25-year history, KID smART has served more than 63,000 students and 11,000 teachers in schools throughout New Orleans. With the belief that the power of the arts should be available to all New Orleans children, KID smART works within public schools to reach underserved children with the most to gain from an arts-rich, social-emotional education.

- Sponsors -

2024-2025 KID smART Creative Schools:

Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy

Dr. John Ochsner Discovery Health Sciences Academy

International School of LA – Uptown

International School of LA – Dixon

International School of LA- Westbank

CANO – Foundation

CANO – Esperanza

Audubon – Gentilly

Audubon – Uptown Lower Campus

Hynes – Lakeview

Hynes – UNO

Renew Laurel Elementary (including the Renew Therapeutic Program)

KID smART’s goal is to engage children and educators in dynamic, creative and relevant learning through the arts. The integration of arts does more than infuse creativity; it triggers a shift in the culture of education. By instilling values of creativity, autonomy and growth, arts integration reshapes the very essence of learning.

Arts integration helps connect with the most historically marginalized students, exceptional learners, English learners and less verbal students, allowing them to find natural pathways to content comprehension and retention. Enhancing instruction with performing, visual and language arts can build skills, confidence and understanding for English Learners.

By fostering creativity, KID smART educators aspire to empower young minds to embrace challenges, express themselves authentically and empathize with diverse viewpoints.

To learn more about KID smART and the Creative Schools program, visit kidsmart.org.