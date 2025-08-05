Kick-A$$ Cookoff Returns with Food, Family, Fun

NEW ORLEANS – The Kick-A$$ Cookoff Fundraiser, presented by the New Orleans Education League (NOEL), will take place on Aug. 16 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Deutsches Haus, located at 1700 Moss Street in New Orleans.

NOEL, an initiative affiliated with the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), is organizing the indoor, family-friendly event to showcase the talents of local homebuilding professionals while supporting a good cause.

Celebrity Cookoff Judges

Teams from within the nearly 1,000-member HBAGNO—representing professionals in the region’s residential construction industry—will prepare and serve a wide variety of dishes. Guests with tickets will enjoy samples ranging from treasured family recipes to classic New Orleans favorites.

This year’s panel of celebrity chef judges—Adrian Fernandez of Vincent’s Italian Cuisine, Jeff Bybee of Tana Italian, and Crystal Duarte, owner of Dat Fiya Food Truck—will evaluate the culinary creations prepared by HBAGNO teams and help determine the winners of the cookoff competition.

Unlimited Drinks, Live DJ, Strong Arm Competition, Kids’ Stuff

The event also includes unlimited beer, wine, and soft drinks, along with entertainment such as a live DJ, a Strong Arm competition, a People’s Choice Award, and an exciting live auction. Children will be entertained by a professional face painter and a balloon artist, all in air-conditioned comfort.

Tickets are $60, with an early bird price of $50 available through August 10. Admission includes a complimentary pint glass along with access to all food and drinks. Children ages 6 to 12 can attend for $15 ($20 after August 10), while kids 5 and under are admitted free. A VIP Beer Tasting, held from 12:30 to 1:00 PM, is available for $100 and includes early event admission, a commemorative pint glass, a special custom gift, and full access to food and drinks.

Fundraising for a Good Cause

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Professional Women in Building (PWB) Fund, a program within HBAGNO and a recognized council under the National Association of Home Builders. The fund serves as the voice of women in the building industry and is committed to promoting professionalism and supporting its members at the local, state, and national levels.

Kick-A$$ Cookoff Fundraiser Sponsors

Event sponsors include JLV Construction (Auction Sponsor), HBA Builders Risk Insurance (VIP Tasting Experience Sponsor), LL Builders LLC (Contest Sponsor), Compass Inspection Services (Awards Sponsor), New Orleans Flooring (Check-In Sponsor), Technology Edge (Ballot Box Sponsor), Metairie Bank (Lager Sponsor), M&M Glass Company (Commemorative Pint Glass Sponsor), Ai-ku Construction (DJ Sponsor), Louella Cleveland (Contest Sponsor), and Delta Utilities (Youth Sponsor).

For more information, contact Deutsches Haus at 504-522-8014.

About HBAGNO

HBAGNO provides members with continuing education, events for networking opportunities and advocacy to protect the home building industry. The HBA is a non-profit professional organization serving currently 1,000+ builders and associate members encompassing 7 parishes throughout Louisiana including Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Charles, Plaquemines, and Orleans.