Food and Beverage

Kentucky Derby Watch Party with Hat Contest Announced

April 29, 2025
Kentucky Derby
Photo provided by Galatoire's.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Galatoire’s is hosting a Kentucky Derby Watch party and hat contest in Bar “33” (215 Bourbon Street) on May 3 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.  

The event will include fanfare, drink specials and classic Derby bites. Grand Stand tickets are $20 per person and include Bar “33” general admission, passed hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and signature cocktails featuring Pinhook Bourbon.

A curated Derby menu from Galatoire’s Executive Chef Phillip Lopez will also be available. With over two decades of experience, Executive Chef Lopez is a New Orleans native whose global upbringing in countries such as Germany, France, Spain, Austria, and parts of Asia has influenced his culinary perspective. Since assuming his role at Galatoire’s in Sept. 2018, Chef Lopez has been instrumental in upholding the restaurant’s rich traditions while infusing innovative techniques.

Dress Up Kentucky Derby Style – Hat Contest

Wear your classic Derby best for a hat contest at 5 p.m. with a special guest judge and prizes from Pinhook and Galatoire’s. There will be televisions throughout for optimal race viewing, raffle and door prizes and more.

Tickets

Two ticket options are available. Grand Stand tickets are priced at $20 per person, offering general admission to Bar “33,” passed hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and access to a limited menu. Box Seat tickets, which include a reserved seat in the 33 Dining Room, hors d’oeuvres, and one signature cocktail featuring Pinhook Bourbon, are priced at $40 per person. Box Seat tickets provide access to a full menu in addition to drink specials and a cash bar. While Grand Stand tickets remain available for purchase through RESY, Box Seat tickets require direct booking by contacting 504-525-2021 or sales@galatoires.com. All tickets are non-refundable.

Limited seating available. For more information and to book Grand Stand tickets, click here.

Galatoire’s, a famous New Orleans dining institution established in 1905, has a history of hosting Kentucky Derby watch parties at its Galatoire’s “33” Bar & Steak venue. In 2019, Galatoire’s organized a Derby event featuring complimentary hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, and a hat contest judged by Goorin Bros. Hat Shop, with prizes including restaurant gift cards. Subsequent years have seen similar celebrations, solidifying Galatoire’s “33” as a go-to destination for Derby enthusiasts in the French Quarter.

