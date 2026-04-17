NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The partners behind a new upscale sushi restaurant in Metairie chose the name Kenji Kazoku, which is a loose Japanese translation that reflects doing business within a tight-knit circle of friends who feel like family.

That ethos has defined the three-year partnership between Malachi Dupre and chef Matthew Nguyen, culminating now in their third concept. Kenji Kazoku, located at 2929 Metairie Rd, is a brand-new buildout in the affluent Old Metairie neighborhood just minutes from Uptown New Orleans. The restaurant specializes in dry-aged Japanese fish, sashimi, sushi (nigiri and maki), grilled octopus, and wagyu beef cooked over Japanese Binchotan charcoal. Kenji Kazoku opens April 10 for dinner service (with lunch to follow), accompanied by an indulgent and exciting cocktail menu.

New Orleans diners are already familiar with the Kenji name thanks to Kenji Omakase, the intimate omakase bar and sushi restaurant that opened in December 2023 inside the International House hotel at 217 Camp St. Originally intended as a strictly omakase experience, luxe, 14-course set menus with only two seatings per night, Kenji Omakase quickly became so popular that the partners expanded service to include an à la carte menu of sushi and cold and hot Japanese dishes.

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The success of Kenji Omakase paved the way for Casa Kenji in Houston, where the Kenji philosophy blended with Latin flair in a distinctive local menu mashup. Opened December 2025 at 3201 Allen Parkway, Casa Kenji created a buzz with its modern fusion menu, posh cocktails, and opulent design.

Now, hot on its heels, comes Kenji Kazoku, a collaborative project infused with the same energy that sparked during the partners’ first meeting. Dupre, a former LSU football star and NFL wide receiver, recalls discovering Nguyen’s work while dining at Yakuza House in Metairie. A self-proclaimed sushi fanatic, he was marveled at Nguyen’s knife skills and mastery of the craft.

“I’ve eaten sushi in many cities, and I’ve never found a restaurant that could execute at the level Matt was doing,” said Dupre. “Sushi is an art form that requires total dedication and I saw that in him immediately.”

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Their first conversation sparked while Nguyen was serving Dupre and quickly snowballed. Nguyen, also a New Orleans native, was eager to branch out after spending nearly half of his life in Japanese restaurants owned by other chefs. Dupre proposed financing a restaurant, but only if Nguyen agreed to lead the kitchen. Their partnership – sprung from sushi-fueled kismet – has resulted in stylish, upscale concepts marked by bold culinary interpretations of classic Japanese traditions.

Chef Matthew Nguyen and Malachi Dupre

Kenji Kazoku is no exception. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant features a modern, minimalist aesthetic with dark walls, light wood accents, dramatic lighting, bamboo plants, and specifically curated artwork including a shimmering, sculptural painting of a whole bluefin tuna reminiscent of traditional Japanese Gyotaku prints. The space seats 54 guests with a 10-seat sushi counter, a full-service cocktail bar, and a patio soon to open for outdoor dining.

Roughly 80 percent of the menu centers on seafood sourced directly from Japan, supplemented by selections from Greece, New Zealand and Hawaii. Guests will notice the restaurant’s striking fish boxes – filets of pristine fish arranged artfully – showcasing the results of the in-house fish-drying locker. This controlled microclimate, like dry-aging beef, breaks down proteins and fats to enhance texture and concentrate flavor. Kenji Kazoku’s signature, dry-aged fish known for its creamy, umami-rich profile, will appear across a range of dishes. Highlights include Texas Wagyu (Binchotan-grilled strip finished with chanterelle mushrooms and shiso pesto), Kanpachi Crudo (amberjack in lime-coconut dressing topped with smoked trout roe and dill oil) and Crab Fried Rice (wok-seared rice tossed with local Gulf blue crab). Elevated indulgences, caviar, uni and truffles will be available. The à la carte menu will eventually include a special tableside omakase experience offering crudo, sushi and handrolls that will rotate daily.

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The cocktail program blends refined classics as well as proprietary craft cocktails including the Hibiscus 75 (a vibrant riff on the French 75 made with small‑batch Gentilly Gin, yuzu, hibiscus syrup, and sparkling sake), the Almond Ginger Snap (tequila, lime, orgeat, bitters, and ginger syrup), the Kiwito (coconut rum, kiwi syrup, and coconut‑lime juices), and the Honey Bourbon Sour (bourbon, lemon, pineapple, and honey syrup). The beverage list also features proprietary sake selections, Japanese whisky, and curated wines and bubbles.

Kenji Kazoku will open April 29, 2026. Guests can make a reservation on OpenTable.