Keller Williams New Orleans Volunteers at New Orleans Mission

NEW ORLEANS — On May 9, Keller Williams celebrated RED Day at the New Orleans Mission.

RED Day, which stands for “renew,” “energize” and “donate,” was first celebrated in 2009 on Keller Williams board member Mo Anderson’s birthday. Since that time, Keller Williams New Orleans employees have donated their time to Noble Minds, Uncommon Construction, Longue Gardens and other organizations.

“Supporting the New Orleans Mission is a profound opportunity to address homelessness directly,” said Jeffrey Doussan, operating principal of KW New Orleans. “By enhancing the mission’s facilities and reaching out through our lunch distribution, we aim to provide not just immediate relief but also a message of hope and community support to those in need.”

- Sponsors -

The day’s activities included landscaping, painting and general cleanup around the mission’s facility, as well as providing brown bag lunches to the homeless.

“Today is about more than volunteerism; it’s about making a significant, heartfelt impact on the lives of our neighbors who face homelessness,” said Cody Caudill, team leader at KW New Orleans. “We’re proud to contribute to such a vital cause and to reinforce our community’s commitment to helping every resident thrive.”