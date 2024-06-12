Keller Williams New Orleans Launches AI-Powered App

NEW ORLEANS – Keller Williams New Orleans has announced the launch of a new AI-powered app that will provide its agents with information about the Greater New Orleans real estate market.

“AI will not replace Realtors, but Realtors that use AI will replace Realtors that don’t,” said Jeffrey Doussan, operating principal of the real estate brokerage. “Our new app embodies this belief, providing our agents with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving market.”

Doussan said the app, dubbed KW New Orleans Private Cloud, will improve daily operations by centralizing essential resources and delivering timely notifications so agents can focus more on building relationships and closing deals. It connects agents through direct chat and group discussions, and it puts information about local laws at their fingertips.

“We created our own KW New Orleans Private Cloud to give protection to our community and ensure security and privacy,” said Cody Caudill, team leader at Keller Williams New Orleans. “By focusing on the unique aspects of the New Orleans market, our AI-powered app delivers unmatched value to our agents. This is more than just an app; it’s a strategic advantage that empowers our agents to excel and provides unparalleled support to our clients.”

Keller Williams Realty New Orleans was founded in 1998.