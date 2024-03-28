Keesler Federal Credit Union Partners with Saints and Pelicans

BILOXI, Miss. — Keesler Federal Credit Union has signed on to become the official credit union of the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans.

“This partnership is a perfect fit for Keesler Federal, and we are thrilled to become the only official credit union partner of these great teams,” said Andy Swoger, Keesler Federal president and CEO, in a press release. “Our footprints in the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama markets align, and this partnership will allow us to expand our brand to the regional communities we serve and engage in community endeavors with these NFL and NBA organizations.”

“This partnership represents more than just a collaboration between organizations; it signifies a shared commitment to the people of the Gulf South,” said Gayle Benson, owner of the Saints and Pelicans. “Keesler Federal’s dedication to the community mirrors that of the Saints and Pelicans. Together, we continue to make a positive impact in our communities.”

Swoger said the partnership is an opportunity for the credit union to expand its brand awareness and educate consumers about membership benefits as it increases its footprint in the greater New Orleans.”

Established in 1947, Keesler Federal is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. Its community initiatives include Backpacks for Bright Futures, CASA foster child support, the Eagles Under the Oaks charity golf tournament, and First Responder of the Year recognitions.