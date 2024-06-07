Login
Banking

Keesler Federal Credit Union Names Joshua Brown Chief Operations Officer

June 7, 2024

BILOXI, Miss. — Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Joshua Brown chief operating officer of retail, call center and training.

With more than 16 years of experience in the financial industry, Brown has worked as a teller, financial service representative, assistant branch manager, branch manager, regional director, and vice president. His most recent role was interim chief operations officer.

“Under Josh’s guidance, the retail team has achieved great results and growth through expanding branches, introducing new products, and prioritizing member service,” Keesler President and CEO Andy Swoger said. “We are confident in his ability to lead and support our team as we grow our footprint in the coming years.” 

Brown has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Master of Business Administration in finance. He serves as a board member for Succeed MS, ande he is a minister of music at Infinity Church Biloxi.

Established in 1947, Keesler Federal is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its more than 320,000 members worldwide. It has 41 locations throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Jackson, Hattiesburg, Mobile, greater New Orleans and the United Kingdom.

