Keesler Federal Credit Union Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

BILOXI, Miss. — Susan Song is the new chief marketing officer at Keesler Federal Credit Union. She will oversee communication, marketing, community development, corporate events and corporate sponsorship efforts.

With more than 25 years of experience, Song joins Keesler Federal from Vystar Credit Union, where she served as senior vice president. At Vystar, she led brand and growth marketing initiatives, managing sponsorships with the Orlando Magic, University of Florida athletics, and Florida State University athletics. She also previously worked as the chief marketing officer for 18Birdies, where she led efforts for rapid user growth and strategic partnerships with the LPGA and the Ernie Els Foundation. She also held senior leadership roles at Citigroup and Getty Images.

“We are excited to welcome Susan as a member of the Keesler Federal team,” said Keesler Federal President and CEO Andy Swoger. “Her experience and deep track record will support the expansion of our brand in new markets and strategic initiatives like our partnership with the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans.”

Susan earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and AB in international relations/Hispanic studies from Brown University.

Established in 1947, Keesler Federal is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that is owned by its more than 300,000 members worldwide. It has 40 locations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and the United Kingdom.