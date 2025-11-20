Keep Louisiana Beautiful Foundation Names New Director

MANDEVILLE, La. (press release) – The Keep Louisiana Beautiful Foundation Board and Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) have announced that Al James has been named Director of the KLB Foundation. James will lead the charge in raising funds to support KLB’s mission to clean up the state.

“On behalf of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Foundation Board of Directors, we welcome Al to the position of Foundation Director and look forward to the partnerships he will develop across the state to further enhance and support the mission of Keep Louisiana Beautiful,” said KLB Foundation Board Chair Courtney Hornsby, Chief of Staff at the City of West Monroe.

James joins the KLB Foundation with over 25 years of experience in the non-profit sector. Most recently, he served as Director of Events and Sponsorships for Philanthropy Southwest, a 220+ membership organization of funders in a seven-state region.

- Sponsors -

James also worked in various leadership positions such as Sr. Customer Success Manager for Your Cause by Blackbaud, Executive Director for DIFFA Dallas (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS) and the North Texas Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation, Director of Marketing and Communications for the national headquarters of PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) and Omnitrition International, Director of Development for Levine Academy and Bryan’s House, and Special Events Manager for Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

James is a native of Ruston, LA. He has a B.S. in Business Administration from LSU and an M.B.A. in Marketing from Pepperdine University.

“I am excited to be back in my home state, close to family and doing work that will leave an impact for generations to come,” said James. “I look forward to helping companies pursue their corporate environmental and philanthropic responsibility goals by engaging them with Keep Louisiana Beautiful.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

“Al James brings a wealth of fundraising knowledge to the Foundation, and we are happy to have him aboard to help engage donors in our efforts to clean up Louisiana,” said Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director.

The KLB Foundation serves as the non-profit fundraising arm of KLB. The Foundation is governed by a board of directors led by Courtney Hornsby, Chief of Staff at the City of West Monroe.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), is a state program under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism that promotes personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

KLB supports local communities through programs and resources for litter education, prevention, removal, enforcement, beautification, recycling, waste reduction, and sustainability initiatives. KLB is affiliated with the national organization, Keep America Beautiful, and is supported by a robust statewide network of Community Affiliates and University Affiliates. Learn more at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.