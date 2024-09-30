Keep Louisiana Beautiful Foundation Announces Formation and New Director Karley Frankic

MANDEVILLE, La. (press release) — As of Aug. 1, Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) has transitioned from a nonprofit organization to a state program under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism. Susan Russell, KLB executive director, will continue leading the state program with her staff, and KLB will continue to provide its programs. With this transition, the KLB Foundation Board ofDirectors is pleased to announce the establishment of the fundraising arm of KLB, the KLB Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization. Karley Frankic has been selected to lead the foundation as its executive director.

“We are excited for Karley Frankic to enter this new role and strengthen support for KLB’s programs benefitting communities statewide,” said Susan Russell, KLB executive director, in a press release. “KLB will continue to offer quality programs, grants, and resources to support local communities, while the Foundation will focus on engaging stakeholders and raising private funds to enhance the mission work.”

Frankic joins the KLB Foundation with a wealth of leadership and development experience. She most recently served as the Executive Director of the French Quarter Management District (FQMD), a KLB Community Affiliate Organization. While at FQMD, Frankic established the initiative, Keep the Quarter Clean, dedicated to helping businesses and residents address sanitation and cleanliness issues. Her familiarity with the KLB Affiliate network will allow her to ease into the role and start to identify areas where additional funds are most needed.

- Sponsors -

Frankic also worked in various leadership positions at the Port of New Orleans. One of her proudest accomplishments was developing and executing an American Planning Association award-winning strategic master plan for the Port of New Orleans.

“My career has been anchored in community development, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to make our state more beautiful for all,” said Frankic. “I cannot wait to get started and help grow the impact of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.”

The KLB Foundation serves as the non-profit fundraising arm of KLB. The Foundation is governed by a board of directors led by Courtney Hornsby, Chief of Staff at the City of West Monroe.