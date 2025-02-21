Kean Miller Recognized in U.S. News & World Report “2025 Best Companies to Work For”

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS - Kean Miller LLP, a prominent law firm based in Baton Rouge with multiple offices across the Gulf South, has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the “2025 Best Companies to Work For” in the law firms category. This distinction is part of U.S. News’s broader effort to highlight employers that excel in creating outstanding work environments.

“At Kean Miller we believe in fostering an environment where innovation and collaboration thrive,” said Linda Perez Clark, Managing Partner. “We take pride in providing a culture where each individual’s voice is heard, ideas a valued, and success is shared.”

US News & World Report’s “Best Companies to Work For” rankings recognize organizations that excel in key aspects of employee satisfaction and workplace quality. The rankings evaluated a total of 232 law firms nationwide across six core metrics: Quality of Pay & Benefits, Work–Life Balance, Job Stability, Physical & Psychological Comfort, Sense of Belonging, and Opportunities for Professional Development.

US News collaborates with data partners like Leopard Solutions and Revelio Labs to compile comprehensive data from publicly available sources and employee feedback using at least 10 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews.

Kean Miller announced that the firm’s commitment to providing a positive and supportive culture for its attorneys and staff was the impetus for U.S. News and World Report to recognize them. This is the second year in a row that Kean Miller has been recognized by the publication in this category.

“We invest in our attorneys and staff by offering a variety of benefits designed to support career development and a healthy work-life balance while maintaining a positive culture and strong work ethic,” said Mary Coghlan, Chief Human Resources Officer.

With eight offices and 200 attorneys, delivers counsel to Fortune 500 leaders, national businesses, and local companies. The company has six offices in Louisiana (New Orleans, Lafayette, Shreveport, Lake Charles and two in Baton Rouge where it is based) and two in Texas (Houston and The Woodlands).

Consistently named to the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500 and the Law 360 Top 400 lists, Kean Miller is Mansfield 6.0 certified, an honor bestowed for a select group of law firms which demonstrate a genuine commitment to diversity in the legal profession.

Other law firms recognized by US News & World Report include Mintz, Husch Blackwell which is headquartered in Houston, Dykema (based in Grand Rapids), Stradley Ronon (headquartered in Philadelphia), and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP is one of the fastest-growing firms on the AmLaw200 list and is based in New York City, New York.

Mintz, the largest of these, describes itself as a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, energy, and technology, has its core office is in Boston with additional offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

The US News & World Report’s “Best Companies to Work For” rankings often focus on law firms, but the “Best Companies to Work For” category spans multiple industries and can help job seekers identify employers that prioritize not only competitive pay and benefits but also a positive, supportive, and growth-oriented work environment.

Companies providing better work–life balance tend to see higher productivity, lower turnover, and greater employee satisfaction. With the rise of remote and hybrid work, there can be a blur between work and personal time with employees “always on.” While remote work offers flexibility it can also lead to what is being called the “Great Exhaustion.”

Companies like Kean Miller, along with the other law firms recognized by the US News & World Report for providing superior work–life balance and a sense of belonging, are more likely to attract higher caliber professionals seeking more than just a job.