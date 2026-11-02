Jake Clements – Kean Miller Names New Associate. Photo provided by Kean Miller.

NEW ORLEANS — Kean Miller has announced that Jake S. Clements has joined the firm as an associate in the New Orleans office. A commercial litigator, Clements enhances the firm’s capabilities in insurance coverage and defense matters.

Clements helps businesses and their insurers resolve disputes efficiently and on terms that make sense for their bottom line. He handles matters in Louisiana state and federal courts involving insurance coverage, first- and third-party property damage, bad faith, casualty, professional liability, and class action claims. Clements has managed a docket of more than 30 cases, serving as a primary point of contact for clients, shaping litigation strategy, and advocating for clients in open court.

Before entering private practice, Clements served as a law clerk to the Honorable Juan W. Pickett of the 32nd Judicial District Court, Division C, where he followed cases through hearings, bench trials, and jury proceedings. He also served as a judicial extern to the Honorable John J. Molaison, Jr. of the Louisiana Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal, Division G.

- Sponsors -

Clements earned his J.D. from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2023, where he gained early trial experience as a Louisiana Supreme Court Rule XX Student Practitioner with the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office. He earned his B.S. in Marketing from Nicholls State University in 2018.

Kean Miller is a Baton Rouge-based law firm with approximately 250 attorneys across eight offices in Louisiana and Texas, representing clients in litigation, business transactions and regulatory matters.