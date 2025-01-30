Kean Miller LLP Issues Copyright and Trademark Guidelines for “The Big Game”

NEW ORLEANS – Devin Ricci and Mary Love, Intellectual Property Lawyers with Kean Miller LLP, have issued a statement urging businesses and individuals to exercise caution to avoid unauthorized use of NFL-related branding or while streaming game broadcasts to avoid hefty fines or legal action.

Ricci and Love highlighted that the NFL maintains strict control over its intellectual property, including game broadcasts, logos, team names, and slogans. “Many facets of the Big Game are protected by copyright and trademark laws,” Ricci explained. “The NFL actively enforces these rights through measures such as takedown notices, cease-and-desist letters, and lawsuits.”

Businesses planning to stream the game must ensure they have the appropriate licensing. A commercial license is typically required for public screenings in establishments such as bars, restaurants, or event venues. Relying on personal streaming subscriptions for such purposes is a violation of the NFL’s licensing agreements and could lead to significant penalties. Love advised, “Check with your service provider to confirm that your streaming package includes the necessary commercial rights.”

The NFL also owns trademarks on terms like “Super Bowl” and associated branding, which cannot be used for promotional or advertising purposes without explicit permission. “Unauthorized use of NFL trademarks is prohibited at both state and federal levels,” Ricci noted. “Businesses can avoid infringement by opting for general terms like ‘The Big Game’ instead.”

The financial consequences of violations are substantial. Under the Copyright Act, statutory damages range from $750 to $30,000 per work, with potential increases up to $150,000 for willful infringement. Similarly, the Lanham Act allows for damages between $1,000 and $200,000 per counterfeit mark, which can escalate to $2 million for willful violations. Both statutes permit the recovery of attorney’s fees, further increasing the costs of non-compliance.

The lawyers stressed that the NFL is particularly vigilant about protecting its brands during high-profile events like the Super Bowl. For businesses unsure about compliance, consulting legal counsel is strongly recommended. “The costs of obtaining the proper licenses pale in comparison to the potential damages of a legal dispute,” Love said.

Kean Miller LLP’s guidance serves as a reminder of the critical importance of respecting intellectual property rights, particularly as New Orleans gears up for a landmark Super Bowl celebration.