Kean Miller Launches Wildlife & Fisheries Practice

BATON ROUGE — Kean Miller, one of the largest law firms in the Gulf South region, is pleased to announce the creation of a fully realized wildlife and fisheries practice, led by Tim Strickland and Bret Sparks. Kean Miller attorneys have been actively advising local, regional, and global businesses operating within these highly regulated and rapidly evolving sectors for decades, and with this newly formed practice, the firm enhances the scope and reach of its wildlife and fisheries services throughout the southern states and beyond.

Kean Miller is uniquely positioned to support a diverse range of industries that are impacted by wildlife and fisheries regulations. It has represented companies involved in the traditional and exotic skins trade, commercial and recreational fishing, and aquaculture, as well as zoos, aquaria, research institutions and a host of agriculture and ranching operations. Additionally, Kean Miller’s relationships with the key federal, regional, and state agencies that oversee wildlife and fisheries regulation allow them to advocate effectively on behalf of our clients.

“The creation of a formal wildlife and fisheries practice group was a natural development for the firm due to our team’s extensive history and experience,” said Tim Strickland, in a press release. “By combining our resources and industry knowledge, our team can better serve clients and stay abreast of legal and regulatory developments. As passionate wildlife enthusiasts, we are eager to further engage with members of these industries to help achieve their goals.”

Consistently named to the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500 and the Law 360 Top 400 lists, Kean Miller is Mansfield 6.0 certified, an honor bestowed for a select group of law firms which demonstrate a genuine commitment to diversity in the legal profession. The firm’s collaborative culture, people-first approach, and devotion to quality are foundational to its success, reflecting its reputation in the market. From the Firm’s eight offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Houston and The Woodlands, and with more than 200 attorneys, Kean Miller delivers counsel to Fortune 500 leaders, national businesses, and local companies.