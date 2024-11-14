Kean Miller Expands Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Practice with Addition of Matthew J. Gaar

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 14, 2024) — Kean Miller, a full-service law firm, has announced the addition of Matthew J. Gaar as an associate in its New Orleans office. Gaar joins the firm’s growing offshore energy and marine litigation team, bringing with him a wealth of specialized knowledge and hands-on experience in maritime law.

Gaar’s practice will focus on supporting clients in the dynamic offshore energy industry, which is integral to Louisiana’s economy, as well as representing clients in marine litigation matters. His work aligns with Kean Miller’s ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive legal services to the energy, maritime, and environmental sectors.

Educational Background and Legal Expertise

Matthew J. Gaar earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.), cum laude, from Tulane University Law School in 2024, where he also received a Maritime Law Certificate. He furthered his academic accomplishments by earning his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), cum laude, from Louisiana State University in 2021.

During his time at Tulane, Gaar distinguished himself as a dedicated member of the Tulane Maritime Law Journal, first serving as a Junior Member and later advancing to Senior Online Editor. This experience, combined with his role as a Student Attorney at the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic, helped him build a strong foundation in maritime law and environmental regulations. Gaar also demonstrated leadership in his role on the Executive Board of the Tulane Maritime Law Society, further solidifying his passion for this specialized field of law.

Strengthening Kean Miller’s Maritime and Offshore Energy Practice

Kean Miller has long been recognized as a leader in maritime and offshore energy law, and Gaar’s addition further enhances the firm’s capabilities in these areas. With Louisiana playing a pivotal role in both offshore oil and gas production and the development of renewable energy resources, Kean Miller’s dedicated team provides essential legal services for clients navigating the complex regulatory landscape of the energy sector.

Gaar’s expertise will help the firm continue to offer top-tier counsel on a range of issues facing businesses in the offshore energy industry, from environmental compliance and regulatory matters to litigation related to marine accidents and offshore energy production.