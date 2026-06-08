Kean Miller Attorneys Earn Chambers USA Rankings

NEW ORLEANS — Kean Miller attorneys based in the firm’s New Orleans office were among the 22 lawyers recognized in the 2026 edition of Chambers USA, including attorneys honored for work in tax, bankruptcy and intellectual property law.

Chambers USA Chambers USA is widely regarded as one of the legal profession’s leading directories, recognizing top attorneys and law firms through independent research and interviews with clients and peers. Rankings are based on qualities including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness, diligence, and commitment.

Kean Miller Attorneys Recognized by Chambers USA

The following Kean Miller attorneys were ranked in their respective practice areas:

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Chambers USA Recognized Kean Miller Practice Areas

Kean Miller also earned firm rankings in the following Louisiana practice areas:

Kean Miller Overview

Kean Miller is a Gulf South law firm with more than 240 attorneys and offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, Houston and The Woodlands. The firm has operated for 43 years and has been included on the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500 and Law360 Top 400 lists. Kean Miller represents Fortune 500 companies, national businesses and local companies across a range of practice areas.