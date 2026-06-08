Kean Miller Attorneys Earn Chambers USA Rankings

NEW ORLEANS — Kean Miller attorneys based in the firm’s New Orleans office were among the 22 lawyers recognized in the 2026 edition of Chambers USA, including attorneys honored for work in tax, bankruptcy and intellectual property law.
Chambers USA Chambers USA is widely regarded as one of the legal profession’s leading directories, recognizing top attorneys and law firms through independent research and interviews with clients and peers. Rankings are based on qualities including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness, diligence, and commitment.
Kean Miller Attorneys Recognized by Chambers USA
The following Kean Miller attorneys were ranked in their respective practice areas:
- Jaye Calhoun (Tax)
- Christopher T. Caplinger (Bankruptcy/Restructuring)
- Katherine Conklin (Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation)
- J. Christopher Dippel, Jr. (Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations)
- Keith J. Grady (Intellectual Property)
- Isaac McPherson “Mack” Gregorie, Jr. (Real Estate)
- A. Edward Hardin, Jr. (Labor & Employment)
- Trippe Hawthorne (Construction)
- Scott D. Huffstetler (Labor & Employment)
- Claire E. Juneau (Litigation: Appellate)
- Leonard L. Kilgore, III (Environment)
- Katherine W. King (Energy & Natural Resources: Utilities)
- William J. Kolarik II (Tax)
- Pamela Roman Mascari (Environment: Litigation)
- Richard McConnell (Environment: Litigation)
- Michael Phillips (Environment: Litigation)
- Gordon D. Polozola (Energy & Natural Resources: Utilities)
- Devin Ricci (Intellectual Property)
- Lauren Rucinski (Environment, Intellectual Property)
- Robert C. Schmidt (Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation)
- Carrie Rome Tournillon (Energy & Natural Resources: Utilities)
- Randy Young (Energy & Natural Resources: Utilities)
Chambers USA Recognized Kean Miller Practice Areas
Kean Miller also earned firm rankings in the following Louisiana practice areas:
- Construction
- Energy & Natural Resources: Utilities
- Environment
- Insurance
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation: General Commercial
- Real Estate
- Tax
Kean Miller Overview
Kean Miller is a Gulf South law firm with more than 240 attorneys and offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, Houston and The Woodlands. The firm has operated for 43 years and has been included on the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500 and Law360 Top 400 lists. Kean Miller represents Fortune 500 companies, national businesses and local companies across a range of practice areas.