Ryan Telep – Kean Miller Adds Offshore Energy Litigator. Photo provided by Kean Miller.

NEW ORLEANS – Kean Miller has announced that Ryan P. Telep has joined the firm as an associate in the New Orleans office, further strengthening the firm’s offshore energy and marine litigation capabilities.

Telep concentrates his practice on offshore energy and marine litigation, representing clients in complex disputes across state and federal courts. He works closely with businesses to develop tailored litigation strategies aligned with operational priorities, risk management objectives, and long-term business priorities.

Telep’s experience spans all stages of the litigation process, including case assessment, motion practice, mediation, trial preparation, and resolution, with an emphasis on risk assessment and practical outcomes. He has secured favorable results for clients through motion practice, mediation, and at trial.

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Telep earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the LSU Law Center in 2017 and his B.A. in Political Science, cum laude, from Old Dominion University in 2014.