Kean Miller Adds IP Attorney

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Kean Miller has expanded its intellectual property (IP) offerings again with the addition of J. Matthew Miller, III in its New Orleans office.

A former software engineer, Miller brings 16 years of patent prosecution and litigation experience to meet the growing needs of clients in matters related to software, electronics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Miller joins a growing team of 12 IP attorneys who are advising clients across the country and actively litigating patent and IP cases from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.

Miller’s IP practice encompasses patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and copyrights. Drawing on his background in computer science and years of experience as a software engineer, Matt brings a unique technical perspective to his law practice.

A registered patent attorney, Miller prosecutes patent applications before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. His patent prosecution work spans a variety of fields, including computer software, mechanical systems, and oil-and-gas exploration and production technologies. Miller has also litigated patents in federal court and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Miller’s trademark practice covers clearance, federal prosecution, and enforcement in federal courts and before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. He counsels clients on copyright ownership, registration with the U.S. Copyright Office, and enforcement involving software, websites, books, and advertising materials.

Kean Miller – Award Winning Attorneys

Earlier this year, more than one-third of Kean Miller’s attorneys were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2026. Of the 80 attorneys listed, nine were recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” in specific areas of practice and 18 were recognized as “Ones to Watch” in specific areas of practice.

The Best Lawyers in America is compiled through an exhaustive peer-review survey in which thousands of the top lawyers in the U.S. confidentially evaluate their professional peers.