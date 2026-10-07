Kean Miller Adds 5 Associates

Wood Will, Kean Miller New Orleans. Photo provided by Kean Miller.

NEW ORLEANS – Kean Miller has added five new associates to its New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Houston offices, enhancing the firm’s capabilities in offshore energy and marine litigation, bankruptcy and business reorganization, labor and employment, commercial litigation, casualty and mass tort litigation, and probate, trust, and guardianship matters.

“From federal judicial clerkships and courtroom experience to academic honors and law school recognition, this group brings impressive credentials across the board,” said Linda Perez Clark, Managing Partner. “Their arrival deepens our bench in key service areas across our regional footprint, helping us to serve clients with the thoughtful, strategic counsel they require.”

New Orleans

Will Wood is an associate in the New Orleans office. He concentrates his practice on offshore energy and marine litigation. Wood brings a strong foundation in federal court practice and trial advocacy to complex maritime disputes. Before joining Kean Miller, he served as a Judicial Clerk to the Honorable Susie Morgan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Wood also served as a Special Assistant District Attorney with the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office through LSU Law Center’s Prosecution Clinic, where he sharpened his courtroom skills and developed a broader perspective on litigation.

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Wood earned his J.D./D.C.L., magna cum laude, from the LSU Law Center in 2025 and his B.A. in Political Science, cum laude, from LSU in 2021. During law school, he served as Senior Associate for the Louisiana Law Review, was named Champion of the Louisiana Battle of the Law Schools Mock Trial Competition, and was inducted into the Order of the Coif.

Baton Rouge

Ainsley N. Tompkins is an associate in the Baton Rouge office. She concentrates her practice on labor and employment and commercial litigation. Before joining the firm, Tompkins served as a Legal Extern with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeals, where she developed a disciplined approach to analyzing complex issues and understanding the real-world stakes of each matter.

Tompkins earned her J.D./D.C.L., cum laude, from the LSU Law Center in 2026 and her B.S. in Marketing, magna cum laude, from LSU in 2022.

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John C. Witherington is an associate in the Baton Rouge office. He concentrates his practice on casualty and mass tort litigation. Witherington helps clients navigate high-stakes disputes through thoughtful preparation, clear communication, and steady advocacy. Before joining the firm, he served as a Judicial Extern to the Honorable John W. deGravelles of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana and as an assistant to Judge Guy Holdridge, Director of the Louisiana State Law Institute.

Witherington earned his J.D./D.C.L. from the LSU Law Center in 2026 and his B.S. in Psychology from LSU in 2023. During law school, he served as Senior Associate for the Louisiana Law Review and was Captain of the LSU Law Barristers Bowl.

Houston

Brenton K. Kim is an associate in the Houston office. He concentrates his practice on bankruptcy and business reorganization matters. Kim has successfully obtained summary judgment in a wrongful foreclosure matter, resulting in an award of attorneys’ fees, and draws on experience supporting clients through the pleadings, reorganization planning, financial analyses, and reporting that move bankruptcy matters toward resolution. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Donna Roth of the 295th Harris County Civil District Court. Before law school, Kim was a professional bassist, performing country music in Texas, across the United States, and in Europe.

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Kim earned his J.D. from the South Texas College of Law Houston in 2026 and his B.S. in Political Science from Texas A&M University in 2014.

Madeline Loth is an associate in the Houston office. She concentrates her practice on probate, trust, and guardianship litigation and administration. Loth helps families, fiduciaries, and other clients navigate disputes involving estates, trusts, and the care of loved ones. With her certification as a Texas Mediator and experience as a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Beau A. Miller of the 190th Harris County Civil District Court, she brings a thoughtful, steady approach to matters that are both legally complex and deeply personal.

Loth earned her J.D., summa cum laude, from the South Texas College of Law Houston in 2026 and her B.A. in Political Science, magna cum laude, from University of St. Thomas in 2020. During law school, she served as a Research Assistant to Professor Katerina Lewinbuk and contributed to the forthcoming edition of Connecting Ethics and Practice: A Lawyer’s Guide to Professional Responsibility.