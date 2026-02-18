Kean Miller Adds 3 to its Legal Team

NEW ORLEANS – Kean Miller has announced that it has added Amanda Stout, Caroline Taylor and Katherine Conklin to its team. All three attorneys were previously with McGlinchey Stafford in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The additions expand the firm’s service mix in labor and employment law, commercial and banking litigation, casualty and mass tort defense, tax and employee benefits, ERISA, and estate planning.

Stout and Taylor will be based in the firm’s downtown Baton Rouge office, while Conklin joins the New Orleans office.

“These attorneys strengthen key practices across our firm and reflect our continued commitment to building teams that exceed our clients’ expectations,” said Linda Perez Clark, Managing Partner.

Amanda S. Stout

Amanda Stout provides strategic legal counsel to employers and businesses across a broad range of labor and employment and commercial litigation matters. She has extensive experience defending clients in employment, consumer financial services, and general commercial litigation at both the trial and appellate levels.

In addition to litigation, Stout works proactively with clients to reduce the risk of employment claims by drafting and updating employment policies, conducting training for managers and employees, and advising on hiring, discipline, termination, and other employment decisions.

R. Caroline Taylor

R. Caroline Taylor focuses her practice on casualty and mass tort litigation, labor and employment law, and general civil litigation. She has represented employers in disputes involving discrimination, retaliation, and wage and hour claims, as well as a wide range of other civil matters.

Taylor has also advised clients on compliance, policy development, and employee handbook preparation and maintenance, helping them proactively mitigate risk and position themselves to avoid and defend against litigation.

Katherine Conklin

Katherine Conklin advises clients nationwide on tax matters, employment law compliance, employee benefits, estate planning, and successions.

A Board Certified Specialist in Tax Law and Estate Planning, certified by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization, Conklin leverages her extensive employee benefits experience to assist employers with the design, implementation, and ongoing administration of retirement plans, including 401(k) plans and Employee Stock Ownership Plans, as well as health and welfare benefit plans tailored to their operational needs.